Honolulu, Hawai'i--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company"), a Hawai'i-based holding company integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, today announced that its Founder and CEO, David Nikzad, has been appointed Head of Capital Markets for World Mobile Token (WMTx), a blockchain-enabled platform advancing decentralized telecom through a DePIN model.

In this role, Nikzad will guide capital formation and partnerships that expand World Mobile's decentralized network model, empowering communities worldwide to own a stake in the $2 trillion telecommunications market through token-based participation and community-built mobile networks.

Capital Infrastructure Group Focus

This appointment marks the first initiative announced under Orthogonal's Capital Infrastructure Group, a division that originates and structures Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) and DePIN-based capital frameworks for mission-aligned companies at the intersection of connectivity, energy, and real-world infrastructure.

"World Mobile's model exemplifies conscious capital - financing infrastructure that expands access while sharing value with the communities that help operate it," said David Nikzad, Founder & CEO of Orthogonal Thinker and Head of Capital Markets at World Mobile Token. "By pairing DePIN economics with telecom, we can scale connectivity and align long-term incentives across operators, users, and capital providers."

Bridging Capital, Connectivity, and Community

World Mobile's ecosystem empowers individuals and entrepreneurs to extend mobile and internet coverage through community-powered AirNodes, driving a fairer, more resilient connectivity model that rewards real-world participation and shared ownership. While local operators earn fiat revenue for delivering service, WMTx underpins the system's rewards for EarthNode Operators and the wider ecosystem.

"As we expand World Mobile's presence across global markets, capital formation becomes essential to scaling a network that is owned and powered by the people," said Micky Watkins, World Mobile Group Founder and CEO. "David Nikzad brings deep experience bridging traditional finance and blockchain innovation, helping us unlock new ways for communities and investors to participate in the $2 trillion telecom market through our WMTx ecosystem."

Orthogonal views AI, digital assets, clean energy, and DePIN as foundational vectors for the next phase of industrial and humanitarian progress. The Company's Capital Infrastructure Group partners with teams building decentralized physical infrastructure and the financial rails to support it.

"Our mandate is to design capital frameworks where innovation and inclusion reinforce each other," Nikzad added. "This partnership bridges capital markets with the world's most essential resource: connection."

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker is a Hawai'i-based holding company investing in financial and operational infrastructure across AI, digital assets, clean energy, DePIN, and wellness. Founded in 2016, Orthogonal bridges long-term capital with transformative innovation through a conscious-capital approach and a growing portfolio of ventures.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMTx) powers World Mobile's decentralized telecom network, aligning operators, users, and validators to expand affordable connectivity using a DePIN model. For more information, visit World Mobile's official channels.

