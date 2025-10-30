Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into three (3) agreements (collectively, the "Investor Relations Agreements"), as described below, with arm's length parties who will undertake Investor Relations Activities, as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities, on behalf of the Company.

Cambridge House Inc.

Pursuant to the agreement dated October 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Cambridge House Inc. ("Cambridge") to provide three (3) video interviews with executives of the Company. Cambridge will receive a total fee of US$34,500 in cash consideration in advance of the first interview being recorded. Cambridge is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and its Chief Executive Officer is Jay Martin.

On execution of the agreement, Jay Martin owned 10,000 common shares of the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Cambridge and the Company and Cambridge will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Cambridge House Inc & The Jay Martin Show.

The Jay Martin Show maintains a strong North American viewership, providing clients with significant access to the U.S. investor market. Based on consistent audience analytics, 65% of total impressions and viewership are from the United States, with additional international exposure across Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia. This demographic composition positions the platform as one of the leading investor-focused media outlets within the global junior mining ecosystem. While the show's audience is predominantly American, its international reach allows for brand visibility and investor engagement across multiple regions.

Robert M. Sinn

Pursuant to the agreement dated September 1, 2025, the Company has engaged Robert M. Sinn to provide promotional videos, editorial coverage and news release dissemination services for a six (6) month period. Mr. Sinn received a total fee of US$10,000.00 (inclusive of taxes) in cash consideration for the services provided. Mr. Sinn is a trader and portfolio manager based in Florida.

To the Company's knowledge, Mr. Sinn has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mr. Sinn and the Company and Mr. Sinn will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services he will render.

About Robert Sinn

Robert Sinn is a professional trader and macroeconomic market analyst specializing in precious metals, the hard-rock mining industry, and commodities. He is a well-known commentator and conference speaker within the junior-mining sector. Mr. Sinn integrates both fundamental and technical analysis in his work and serves as the senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital.

DCWL Media Ventures Ltd.

Pursuant to the agreement dated September 25, 2025, the Company has engaged DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. ("DCWL") on a one-time basis to provide one video interview with a senior executive of the Company and one advertisement. DCWL received a total fee of C$10,500.00 in consideration for services to be provided. DCWL is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is wholly owned by David Lin.

To the Company's knowledge, neither DCWL nor Mr. Lin have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement between DCWL and the Company and DCWL will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

The Investor Relations Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

