New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush is announcing its list of top web design agencies for October 2025.

With 94% of first impressions of a website being design-related, it's important to choose an agency that not only builds something visually appealing but also understands how design decisions impact business outcomes.

"Good design is more than aesthetics. It's how users experience your brand within seconds, and that experience determines whether they stay or leave," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush.

"The best agencies combine strategy, data, and creativity to build websites that convert attention into action. This list highlights teams that understand design as a business tool, not just a visual exercise. They create websites that drive growth and long-term client trust."

Here are the best web design agencies in October 2025:

1. Bramigo

Location: Leuven, Belgium

Industries: Small business websites (budget-focused), Self-employed professionals, Freelancers / micro-businesses seeking all-in-one web hosting & maintenance

Website: bramigo.be

2. Nordover Creative

Location: Austin, Texas, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Service providers, SMEs requiring WordPress/Webflow website design + SEO/integrations

Website: nordovercreative.com

3. Pro Products Web Development

Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island, USA

Industries: Retail, Construction, Healthcare

Website: proproductswebdevelopment.com

4. Web Wonderland Ltd

Location: Chelmsford, Essex, UK

Industries: SMEs looking for web design/development combined with digital marketing services

Website: webwonderland.co.uk

5. Shoptimal

Location: Oakville, ON

Industries: Retail, Hospitality, Local Service Firms

Website: shoptimal.ca

6. Altitude Design

Location: Dalkeith, UK

Industries: Web design / digital agency, Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), eCommerce

Website: altitudedesign.co.uk

7. JAMstack Vietnam

Location: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Industries: eCommerce, Corporate / institutional digital transformation, Enterprise Tech

Website: jamstackvietnam.com

8. Denzigns

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Industries: Web design & development services, Social media & digital marketing services, SEO / online visibility services

Website: denzigns.com

9. Clicksmith

Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Professional Services, Restaurants, Hospitality & Events, Technology Companies & Startups

Website: clicksmith.net

10. Chosen6 Digital Agency

Location: Miami, Florida, USA

Industries: Real Estate, Legal Services, Healthcare, eCommerce

Website: chosen6.com

11. Miles Ahead Hosting

Location: Gibsons, Canada

Industries: Startups, Small and Medium Businesses

Website: milesaheadhosting.com

12. Digital Media Design, Inc.

Location: Hudson, New Hampshire, USA

Industries: Website Design; Video & Motion Graphics; SEO & Digital Marketing

Website: dmdgo.com

13. Sportsman Creative

Location: Springfield, Missouri, USA

Industries: Small Business Services; Local Search / SEO; Reputation Management

Website: sportsmancreative.com/springfield-mo-web-designer

14. Ready Artwork

Location: Monrovia, California, USA

Industries: B2B Services; Manufacturing; Public Sector

Website: readyartwork.com

15. RM Web Designs

Location: Williamswood, Canada

Industries: Car Dealerships; E-Learning / Education; Digital Solutions for Businesses

Website: rmwebdesigns.com

16. Vison Studios

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Industries: Web Design; Animation & Branding; E-commerce

Website: visonstudios.com

Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

