Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fortune Celebrates Cyber 60 List

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 30th

  • Stocks are lower Thursday morning as investors react to a flurry of headlines over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
  • Big tech earnings arrived after Wednesday's market close. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta all released their latest figures as investors evaluate the pace of AI spending and the returns companies are getting on their investments.
  • President Trump and his Chinese counterpart met overnight in South Korea. Among the headlines, China will pause export controls over rare earths, while the U.S. will cut fentanyl-linked tariffs.

Opening Bell
Fortune celebrates the winners of this year's Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed and AWS

Closing Bell
Bitwise ETFs announces the launch of BSOL

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809385/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_30.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5592285/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--fortune-celebrates-cyber-60-list-302599858.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.