Antea Group: Give the Gift of EHS Resilience: Preparing for the Holiday Rush

The holiday season is recognized as the most active period for organizations engaged in the sale of goods, including both retailers and e-commerce enterprises.

The significant increase in order volumes, heightened warehouse operations, and greater customer presence in retail stores present distinct environmental, health, and safety (EHS) challenges.

This escalation in activities necessitates diligent focus on EHS considerations. This webinar discusses common pitfalls encountered in warehouse and retail settings during peak seasons and provides actionable strategies for mitigation.

Key topics covered will include:

Approaches to effectively managing slip, trip, and fall hazards in high-traffic areas during periods of increased activity. Strategies for maintaining psychosocial well-being and preventing burnout among employees working extended hours. Techniques to control forklift movement and decrease incidents involving powered industrial trucks (PITs). Methods for identifying potential workplace violence scenarios and corresponding mitigation measures. Ensuring compliance with regulations related to hazardous material handling and shipping, including employee training and prevention of spills, improper handling, segregation issues, and documentation errors.

Featured speakers in this webinar will include Kelly Sampliner, Consultant with Antea Group USA, and Penny Pan with Anew Consulting, based in China. The webinar will be moderated by Lauren Corbett Noon, Senior Consultant with Antea Group USA.

Our speakers will provide a truly global perspective of regulatory expectations, cultural practices, and boots-on-the-ground EHS challenges across the retail, e-commerce, and warehouse operations.

Join us for this follow-up webinar to last November's session by Antea Group. This webinar is a valuable refresher designed to help you stay confident in EHS and concentrate on your operations.

