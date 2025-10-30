AlignPEO Named Among 20 Best PEO Brokers of 2025 by People Managing People

The recognition marks another noteworthy achievement for AlignPEO, a company committed to filling the HR gap for small and mid-sized businesses.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / AlignPEO, a PEO brokerage firm helping small- and mid-sized businesses find their ideal Professional Employer Organization (PEO) partner, is excited to announce its recent recognition as one of the 20 Best PEO Brokers of 2025 by People Managing People.

The 20 Best PEO Brokers of 2025 is a curated list of top PEO brokers compiled by People Managing People, a community-led platform for business leaders navigating AI transformations in the workplace. The list, published in June 2025, evaluates PEO brokers based on a number of notable criteria, including service offerings, client support, transparency, pricing value, and industry expertise. AlignPEO, which was ranked #16, was recognized for its tailored benefit plans, which ensure SMEs get the right PEO fit for their unique HR goals and budgets.

AlignPEO's Award-Winning Approach to Service

With its recognition on the 2025 list of the 20 Best PEO Brokers, AlignPEO further solidifies its position as a trusted name in the industry. The company, which boasts more than three decades of combined experience in the PEO marketplace, has set itself apart with a comprehensive PEO matching process based on each client's size, industry, and HR needs. Transparent support is provided during negotiations and throughout contract reviews, with AlignPEO taking on a continued advisory role after placement to ensure long-term success.

This approach to service is foundational to AlignPEO's mission and provides considerable benefits to businesses navigating HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance challenges. This includes saving significant time and money in the PEO search, as well as increasing negotiating power to ensure an optimal partnership. AlignPEO is also able to provide SMEs with access to better benefits plans than they would otherwise receive, including comprehensive retirement and healthcare packages priced below the industry standard.

Dedicated Support for Small Businesses

In naming AlignPEO to the 20 Best PEO Brokers of 2025 list, People Managing People underscores the role that PEO broker firms play in streamlining the PEO selection process for small and mid-sized businesses that lack in-house HR resources. "Being recognized as one of the top PEO brokers of 2025 is an honor that reflects our team's dedication to guiding small and mid-sized businesses toward smarter HR solutions," said the CEO at AlignPEO. "We remain focused on empowering companies with the clarity and confidence they need when choosing a PEO, and we appreciate the support and recognition from People Managing People."

Guiding the Way for the Broader Business Community

In addition to highlighting AlignPEO's tailored services for SMEs, the recognition from People Managing People also underscores the importance of PEO in strengthening workplace operations and compliance for organizations nationwide. As more businesses turn to PEO solutions to manage their HR complexities, lists like the 20 Best PEO Brokers of 2025 make it easier for them to find an appropriate match, and, by default, HR solutions that work around their short- and long-term needs. AlignPEO is proud to be included and looks forward to continued innovation in an industry that requires it now more than ever.

Readers who would like more information on AlignPEO's services are invited to visit www.alignpeo.com or contact the company directly.

About People Managing People

People Managing People provides tools and perspectives to businesses, driving AI transformation in their fields. The community-led platform is managed by the digital media company Black & White Zebra, with additional support from its trusted advisory team and user-led forum.

About Align PEO

AlignPEO is a PEO brokerage company staffed by dedicated professionals with more than 30 years of combined experience helping businesses navigate the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) marketplace. The company helps businesses find the optimal PEO fit for their needs, offering a simplified PEO sourcing process and significantly reducing the cost and time commitments for clients.

For more information, please visit www.alignpeo.com .

