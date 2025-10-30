Delphi Plumbing and Heating: Delphi Plumbing & Heating Inc.: Securing the Skyline

Delphi Plumbing & Heating Inc., a heavy mechanical public works contractor, is approaching a massive growth stage with high standards, team-wide ownership, and big ambitions for the next decade.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / For the more than 8 million people living within New York City, infrastructure like sewage treatment plants, hospitals, and schools are crucial to safety and well-being. Delphi Plumbing & Heating Inc., a leading industrial, institutional, and commercial contractor, has kept structures such as these running since 1980.

Dimitri Sidiropoulos



It hasn't always been easy. Delphi has weathered national crises like the 2008 Great Recession and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic over its decades of service and has helped New Yorkers do the same. From heavy mechanical and fire protection to plumbing, heating, and process piping, the public works contractor sets a high standard of service through companywide values. One of these values "extreme ownership," means that each team member is responsible for themselves, everyone around them, and everything that they do.

"No matter the project or who we're working with, we do what we say we're going to do when we say we're going to do it." -DIMITRI SIDIROPOULOS, VICE PRESIDENT OF DELPHI PLUMBING & HEATING INC.

Dimitri Sidiropoulos, vice president of Delphi, believes that setting a professional culture starts at the top. Sidiropoulos has worked at the company in some capacity since he was 12 years old, and he learned about example-based leadership from his father, Jim, who founded the company. Today, Delphi is going through a massive period of growth, and Sidiropoulos welcomes anyone who wants to join a team focused on progression, learning, and growth.

"We hold a high standard, and we all hold each other accountable to that standard," says Sidiropoulos, whose favorite part of his role is setting the company culture. "One of our core values is True to Our Word. No matter the project or who we're working with, we do what we say we're going to do when we say we're going to do it."

Making a Mark

Delphi isn't building the skyline; it's building the systems beneath it. From schools to wastewater recovery facilities, its work is woven into the infrastructure of New York City. When Sidiropoulos and his colleagues were showing a video crew past projects in the five boroughs for a culture piece, they lost their way and ended up in an area of Brooklyn that didn't look familiar. While they looked around for a landmark, they noticed a school they had worked on in the past straight ahead.

"Wherever we go, we see our fingerprint," says Sidiropoulos.

The Delphi team has big goals for the next 10 years. By 2035, Sidiropoulos wants Delphi to be a $100 million company specializing in infrastructure work and adding operations in multiple regions outside of New York City. Reaching that goal means staying true to Delphi's foundation: holding the standard, relentless execution, and a culture built on accountability.

"One of our core values is 'pursue excellence.' For us, that means getting 1% better every day," says Sidiropoulos. "Everyone, including leadership, is constantly reading, attending conferences, taking classes, anything to make sure we're on the cutting edge of industry standards for those we serve."

Contact Information

Dimitri Sidiropoulos

Vice President of Delphi Plumbing & Heating Inc.

dsidiropoulos@delphiph.com





SOURCE: Delphi Plumbing and Heating

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/delphi-plumbing-and-heating-inc.-securing-the-skyline-1092356