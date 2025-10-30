Terraphase Engineering Inc.: Terraphase Acquires Eolas Environmental

Strengthens New England Presence

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Terraphase Engineering Inc., a national environmental consulting firm, has acquired Eolas Environmental, LLC, a respected firm operating in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The acquisition enhances Terraphase's capabilities in site investigation, remediation, and regulatory compliance while expanding its regional presence.

Eolas, known for its expertise in site investigation and remediation, complements Terraphase's services in remediation, water resources, and site engineering. Eolas leadership will remain in place, working closely with Terraphase to drive innovation and growth.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver science-based solutions," said Chris Voci, Chief Revenue Officer at Terraphase. "Eolas shares our values of technical excellence and client focus."

Kimberly Walsh, LEP, founder of Eolas, says, "Joining Terraphase marks an exciting new chapter. Our teams share a deep commitment to scientific excellence, technical integrity, and pragmatic outcomes. By combining Eolas' expertise with Terraphase's broad capabilities, we are expanding our capacity to deliver innovative, data-driven environmental solutions for our clients."

With this acquisition, Terraphase now operates over 15 offices nationwide, and continues its strategic expansion across the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information, visit www.terraphase.com or www.eolasenvironmental.com.

About Terraphase

Terraphase, headquartered in Oakland, California, with 15 offices nationwide, is known for providing technical leadership on complex environmental and engineering challenges since its founding in 2010. With a team of interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial professional experts, our practitioner-led firm is committed to providing comprehensive, cost-effective solutions for our clients.

