Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ was Introduced and Presented to a Global E-Bike Giant

Meeting with a Global E-Bike Giant was successfully held on October 28th

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM), ASC Global team met with the delegation from AIMA Technology Group led by its senior executive management team on October 28th in Sarasota, Florida.

According to Mr. David Champ, the president & CEO of the company, AIMA E-Bike is a global leader in electric two-wheel mobility, specialized in stylish, high-performance e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric motorcycles, with annual sales exceeds $ 3 billion dollars worldwide (U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia). AIMA E-Bike already has its dealer network in the U.S. and is now seeking an ideal location for R & D and final assembly in the Sunbelt States area. After a detailed and thorough introduction of APOZ presented to the delegation, they are very impressed with the FTZ & QOZ dual-status tariff benefits and tax incentives of APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone), and expressed strong interests to explore and discuss further with ASC Global Inc.

AIMA is well known for its advanced technical innovations, such as Azure Controller: a proprietary smart energy system (re-Gen) that recaptures kinetic energy during braking or down hill riding to extend battery range, Hydraulic Disc Brakes and Superior Range (many models exceed 100 KM per charge with smart energy recovery systems and lithium ion battery system).

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

