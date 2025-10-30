Qtum Ally: The All-in-One AI Workspace Transforming How Agents Automate Real-World Tasks

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / The Qtum Foundation today announced the official public release of Qtum Ally, a pioneering desktop-native AI agent that transcends conversational interfaces to establish a new paradigm for integrated, autonomous workflow execution.

Ally's core innovation lies in its foundational support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging open standard designed to enable contextual interoperability between diverse Large Language Models (LLMs), external tools, and proprietary data sources. Unlike conventional, vendor-locked cloud agents, Ally executes natively on Windows and macOS, ensuring maximum data sovereignty, transparency, and minimal execution latency.

Providing seamless access to 12 pre-configured LLMs out of the box, Ally empowers users to construct, customize, and deploy complex, multi-step automation workflows. Its architecture is intentionally extensible, allowing users to integrate self-hosted models or deploy custom MCP servers to expand the agent's functional surface, all within a singular, lightweight installation footprint.

Download Ally: https://qtum.ai/download

"With Qtum Ally, we shift the conversation from mere productivity tools to intelligent workflow orchestration," said Miguel Palencia, Qtum Co-Founder. "By structurally unifying LLMs under a single, MCP-powered workspace, we facilitate coordination across LLMs and tools to handle that data. Ally is an efficiency accelerator."

Technical Integration via Model Context Protocol (MCP)

Built with complete Model Context Protocol (MCP) compliance, Qtum Ally elevates the user experience from interactive dialogue to declarative, actionable AI.

The MCP acts as a unified, cross-application communication bus for AI agents. It utilizes a standardized framework that allows models to share data, and issue executable commands across local applications, external APIs, and cloud services.

Through Ally's integrated MCP hosts and servers, users can:

Decouple and automate complex, non-linear workflows.

Establish collaborative AI systems by chaining multiple LLMs to manage different stages of reasoning, planning, and task execution.

Perform high-level abstraction tasks with minimal human input-for example, parsing structured data from an external API, generating a summary presentation based on that data, and dispatching the output via a mail API.

Ally ships with several pre-configured, lightweight MCP hosts that expose local file systems, databases, and network APIs, effectively establishing the agent as an expandable, decentralized automation hub on the user's desktop.

Desktop-Native Execution and Data Sovereignty

Qtum Ally's desktop-native architecture is central to its design, separating computational execution from cloud-based infrastructure. This design affords users uncompromised control and local data immutability.

Native compilation for optimized performance on Windows and macOS.

Local operational execution for enhanced privacy and user data transparency.

Zero collection of personal telemetry data beyond the necessary model interactions.

This design is a direct extension of Qtum's overarching philosophy emphasizing user sovereignty, open-source standards, and decentralized systems architecture.

Premium LLM Access: Limited Launch Offer

Qtum Ally is freely available for download. For a limited duration following the launch, the application will include complimentary, unrestricted access to premium feature sets from leading LLMs, including ChatGPT-5, Qwen, DeepSeek, Claude, and Gemini.

Users can download the latest release of Qtum Ally directly from the official Qtum GitHub repository: https://github.com/qtumproject/ai-agent/

About Qtum

Founded in 2017, Qtum is a hybrid blockchain platform that integrates the robust security of the Bitcoin UTXO model with the flexible smart contract capabilities of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Operating on a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Qtum is fully decentralized and listed on major global exchanges such as Binance, Kraken, Upbit, OKX, and Huobi. Following the acquisition of a large-scale GPU farm in March 2024, the release of Qtum Ally represents the next phase of the foundation's strategic expansion into the AI domain, with future plans to integrate the Qtum blockchain token for decentralized service provisioning within the Ally ecosystem.

Website: https://qtum.org

X (Twitter): https://x.com/qtum

GitHub: https://github.com/qtumproject/ai-agent

