The new model marks a major milestone in Macfox's ongoing mission to make electric mobility accessible to younger riders and families across the United States.

A New Ride for a New Generation

The Macfox M16 is a new approach to youth-focused mobility. Unlike scaled-down adult bikes, it was designed specifically for younger riders between 4'2" and 5'0".

Featuring a 500W motor (750W peak) and a top speed of 20 mph, the M16 offers just the right amount of excitement while remaining compliant with Class 2 e-bike regulations in most U.S. states. The 48V 10.4Ah battery delivers up to 25 miles per charge, making it ideal for school commutes, weekend adventures, or casual evening rides.

"The M16 offers teens the freedom and confidence they crave, while also giving parents peace of mind," said Climber, Macfox's product manager. "It's more than just an e-bike - it's a bridge between independence and responsibility."

Engineered for Safety, Styled for Fun

The Macfox M16 Youth E-bike brings together rugged design and dependable performance. Its 16×4-inch fat tires, front suspension, and mechanical disc brakes ensure a stable, comfortable ride across various surfaces - from smooth city streets to suburban trails.

The compact steel frame is built for durability while keeping the bike lightweight. Plus, the 28.7-inch seat height makes it accessible for smaller riders. LED head and tail lights enhance night-time visibility, adding another layer of security for family-approved riding.

Visually, the M16 stands out with a minimalist yet bold aesthetic, echoing the style-forward identity of the Macfox lineup. It captures the growing appeal of youth electric bikes as both a fun lifestyle product and a functional mobility solution.

Empowering Young Riders Across the U.S.

With the M16's launch, Macfox strengthens its position as a leading electric bike company dedicated to creating safe, affordable, and exciting rides for the next generation. The model complements the brand's broader lineup - including Macfox X1S Commuter E-bike and the Macfox X7 Off-road E-bike- creating a full ecosystem of e-bikes for riders at every stage.

"Our goal is simple," spokesperson, Climber GEM added. "We want to redefine what's possible for youth e-bikes in both design and accessibility. The M16 proves that performance and safety don't have to come at a premium price."

About Macfox

Macfox is an American electric bike manufacturer specializing in affordable, high-performance e-bikes designed for riders of all ages. From youth-friendly models like the M16 to advanced designs such as the X1S and X7, Macfox continues to push innovation in urban mobility and recreational riding.

For more information, visit https://macfoxbike.com.

