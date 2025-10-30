Recognition Underscores Bedrosian's Commitment To Advancing Legal Innovation And Strategic Excellence Across Global Game Commerce Operations

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced that Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal Officer at Xsolla, has been shortlisted by Law.com for the 2025 Leadership, Influence Inclusivity in Law Awards in the "Innovative Leaders" category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030013439/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

The honor recognizes legal professionals who are redefining the role of counsel through forward-thinking leadership, technology integration, and transformative strategy. Bedrosian's nomination highlights her pioneering work in reshaping legal frameworks to enable sustainable growth, governance, and compliance in high-velocity global industries such as gaming and technology.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such an inspiring group of legal professionals," said Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal Officer at Xsolla. "At Xsolla, we see innovation as a strategic pillar, not just a support function, yet one which drives integrity, creativity, and long-term trust with our global partners."

Since joining Xsolla in early 2024, Bedrosian has spearheaded key initiatives that embed legal innovation into the company's operational DNA, from enhancing global compliance systems to implementing scalable digital solutions that align legal strategy with business transformation. Her leadership has strengthened Xsolla's mission to help developers and publishers monetize and grow their games worldwide through safe, transparent, and adaptable business practices.

"Carla's nomination is a testament to her vision and leadership," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Her approach has elevated how legal and compliance strategy integrates with global operations, ensuring Xsolla continues to set benchmarks for innovation, compliance, and collaboration across the gaming ecosystem."

The Leadership, Influence Inclusivity in Law Awards 2025, presented by Law.com International, celebrate individuals and organizations shaping the future of legal practice through innovation, mentorship, and inclusive leadership. Winners will be announced at the upcoming ceremony in London later this year.

For more information on the 2025 Law.com Leadership, Influence Inclusivity in Law Awards, please visit: xsolla.blog/carla-award

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030013439/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com