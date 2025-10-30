New Platform Introduces Adaptive, AI-Driven Commerce Capabilities Across ESW's Global Ecosystem

ESW, the leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce provider, today announced Agentic Hub, a new Agentic AI platform built to power intelligent, autonomous commerce experiences and operations across global markets. Launching in early 2026, the platform will enable brands to operate and adapt in real time through self-learning AI systems. Early preview and partner engagement is planned for December 2025.

"Agentic systems represent the next frontier of digital commerce," said Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer at ESW. "We're building AI solutions that don't just automate processes they reimagine how commerce can be optimized for intelligent agents that act, learn, and adapt across markets."

Unlocking Intelligent Global Commerce

At the core of ESW's innovation, the Agentic Hub provides the foundational AI capabilities, Model Context Protocol (MCP) layer, and agent orchestration tools that allow brands and partners to build AI agents tailored to international ecommerce.

By combining their market-leading global commerce technology with emerging standards such as MCP and Agent to Agent communication frameworks, ESW enables localized, context-aware, and compliant commerce experiences across regions: all powered by secure, scalable, and transparent AI.

"Our goal is to make innovation seamless for our customers and partners," said Eoin Greene, CTO at ESW. "Agentic Hub provides both the standards and the structure to safely extend intelligence into every part of the commerce experience."

Agentic Solutions Delivering Real Impact

As part of the upcoming Agentic Hub launch, ESW will introduce four new Agentic AI-powered solutions, each designed to address high-impact opportunities in global ecommerce:

Customer Service: AI agents trained on ESW's global ecommerce data to deliver localized, real-time assistance and proactively resolve issues before they escalate.

AI agents trained on ESW's global ecommerce data to deliver localized, real-time assistance and proactively resolve issues before they escalate. Payment Optimization: Adaptive AI refines payment flows continuously to maximize conversion and minimize fraud across markets, boosting revenue and trust.

Adaptive AI refines payment flows continuously to maximize conversion and minimize fraud across markets, boosting revenue and trust. Agentic Commerce: Seamlessly connects ESW's platform with new agentic shopping ecosystems, enabling brands to deliver localized AI-powered shopping experiences.

Seamlessly connects ESW's platform with new agentic shopping ecosystems, enabling brands to deliver localized AI-powered shopping experiences. Onboarding Configuration: Intelligent agents simplify merchant onboarding and tailor configurations to regional needs, accelerating launches and optimizing setup.

Open and Extensible Platform

Developed as an open, extensible platform, Agentic Hub provides secure access to ESW's MCP layer and platform services. This openness empowers ESW teams, customers and partners to build new agentic solutions; from new customer experiences to back-office automations, all within ESW's trusted governance and compliance framework.

Defining the Future of Agentic Commerce

Agentic Hub is the first expression of ESW's broader Commerce Intelligence Layer; an evolution designed to make global ecommerce more intelligent, connected, and adaptive. By integrating agentic AI into every layer of its ecosystem, ESW is enabling brands to move beyond automation toward truly adaptive, insight-driven operations that elevate both business performance and customer experience.

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple by partnering with the world's best-loved brands and retailers to deliver international ecommerce solutions that reduce cross-border complexity. By localizing the online shopping experience, ESW creates moments that matter between brands and consumers, drives global revenue, and helps build brand loyalty. ESW addresses the complexities of international markets with tailored solutions, including frictionless checkout, fast and reliable shipping and returns, and reduced compliance and regulatory risk.

ESW enables clients to navigate local markets confidently and drive long-term profitability through its unique, genuine partnership approach. With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid, and Singapore, ESW helps the world's premier and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in over 200 international markets. ESW is the only international commerce solution that is MACH certified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030822936/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Danielle Poggi

dpoggi@bcg-pr.com