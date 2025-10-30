Samsung Fire Marine Insurance Implemented Cyberwrite's AI Technology for Cyber Risk Underwriting and Modeling

Cybersecurity firm Cyberwrite, backed by Markd VC, has won the prestigious Samsung Financial C-Lab Outside 2025 Global Innovation Competition.

The competition attracted hundreds of innovative technology companies worldwide in fields such as AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, IoT, and more. Samsung executives evaluated over 360 companies through a rigorous selection process. Cyberwrite emerged as one of only four winners across various advanced technology categories and the only winner in the cybersecurity domain. Cyberwrite was also honored to win the Popular Vote Award in the Samsung final ceremony in Seoul on Oct 29th, out of 16 finalist companies, recognizing Cyberwrite's innovative approach to cyber risk quantification technology.

As part of this recognition, Cyberwrite's award-winning technology will also be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, in a joint exhibition by Samsung Electronics C-Lab and Samsung Financial C-Lab, highlighting innovations in artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics, cyber, and digital health.

Cyberwrite secured the win in the InsurTech category for its AI-driven platform that predicts the financial impacts of cyber attacks on businesses worldwide, helps mitigate cyber risks, and supports insurance underwriting and catastrophe modeling for carriers, brokers, and reinsurance companies worldwide. The company enables businesses worldwide to assess cyber exposures and quantify potential damages in real time, presenting the predictions to management teams, leveraging its patented predictive cyber intelligence and cyber risk quantification technology. Cyberwrite's platform covers more than 300 million companies worldwide in real-time from SMBs to conglomerates.

During the competition period, which lasted from May to October 2025, Samsung Fire Marine Insurance (SFMI) evaluated Cyberwrite's technology for its ability to predict cyber damages and enhance insurance underwriting processes through AI, improving risk assessment and exposure management for insurers. Cyberwrite presented its products to Samsung's senior management in Seoul, demonstrating real-world use of its technology to collect data and calculate risk levels, enabling cyber insurance coverage for companies across Asia and beyond.

"We are highly impressed by Cyberwrite's technology and its ability to collect meaningful and accurate real-time cyber risk data on any company," said Dong-Joo Lee, Cyber TF, Samsung Fire and Marine. "By combining Cyberwrite's artificial intelligence and advanced cyber intelligence, we can address one of the most complex challenges in modern insurance: quantifying cyber risk in financial terms for any business in real-time. The platform delivers instant, localized monetary estimates and risk benchmarking for cyber attacks and cyber catastrophe modeling. The technology has already proven valuable in our collaboration, and we look forward to exploring how it can further support other Samsung initiatives following the Samsung C-Lab win."

Nir Perry, CEO and founder of Cyberwrite, added: "Winning Samsung's Financial C-Lab Outside 2025 competition is a tremendous honor, and receiving the popular vote in Seoul on top of that was truly a humbling experience. Being selected from hundreds of outstanding innovative companies highlights the strength of our technology in predicting cyber damages and benchmarking risk. These capabilities are essential for addressing the growing global threat of cyberattacks. This recognition validates once again our approach by combining real-time cyber data collection with advanced exposure ML analytics. It confirms that it meets the evolving needs of risk quantification and insurance professionals worldwide. For us, this achievement is not only a milestone but also an opportunity to deepen collaboration across Asia and beyond with one of the world's leading conglomerates. By combining our AI-driven insights with the infrastructure and innovation of global corporations like Samsung, we can help shape the next generation of solutions for cyber risk quantification and cyber insurance, driving growth across the industry."

According to Howden, one of the world's largest international insurance brokers, the global cyber insurance market is projected to reach $43 billion by 2030, with some forecasts suggesting it could exceed $50 billion. This growth will be driven by data-driven underwriting and expansion beyond the U.S., with significant potential in key European and Asian markets.

Cyberwrite is led by CEO Nir Perry, Chief Data Scientist Rami Parient, Head of Catastrophe Modeling Dr. Marco Lo Giudice, Head of Research Uri Fleyder-Kotler, and Group President Hartmut Mai, and has offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv, with global operations in additional cities.

About Samsung Financial C-Lab Outside

Samsung Financial C-Lab Outside is an open innovation program operated by Samsung's financial affiliates, including Samsung Fire Marine Insurance, aimed at discovering and fostering startups with transformative potential in finance, insurance, and related technologies. The program provides mentorship, investment, and collaborative opportunities to help startups scale globally.

For more information, visit https://samsungfnstartup.com/en/index.php

About Cyberwrite

Founded in 2017, Cyberwrite is a global leader that empowers insurers, reinsurers, and brokers with next-generation cyber catastrophe modeling, streamlined cyber insurance underwriting insights, and broker enablement tools for cyber insurance through cyber risk quantification and modeling. Its flagship platform delivers real-time, actionable insights on over 320 million companies worldwide, providing unparalleled visibility into the financial impact of cyberattacks. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, honored by Frost Sullivan, and now a winner of Samsung Financial C-Lab Outside 2025, Cyberwrite is at the forefront of innovation in cyber insurance analytics.

For more information, visit www.cyberwrite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030861284/en/

Contacts:

Matt McLoughlin

Gregory FCA for Cyberwrite

610-228-2123

cyberwrite@gregoryfca.com