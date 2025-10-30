PQShield and Carahsoft Partner to Make Powerful Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions Available to Government Agencies

Powerful Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies and Public Sector IT Departments to Secure Infrastructure From the Quantum Threat

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Oct. 30 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield , the leading provider of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as PQShield's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's post-quantum cryptography product suite, which is compliant with new NIST PQC Standards , available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to help Government customers transition to post-quantum cryptography by 2035 to meet the deadline set by national cybersecurity agencies like the NSA and NCSC," said Ben Packman, Chief Strategy Officer at PQShield. "With the release of the new NIST standards, we've reached a critical milestone in advancing post-quantum security. Post-quantum cryptography is already making its way through the supply chain, and quantum-safe, NIST-aligned products are available today. To accelerate adoption, we not only need continued development but also greater education and clear guidance for enterprises on what these standards mean and how they affect their security responsibilities. Given that Government agencies and critical national infrastructure will likely be among the first targets of quantum enabled threats, it is essential to collaborate with partners like Carahsoft to help these institutions navigate the transition to post-quantum readiness."

PQShield stands out for its deep expertise in NIST's PQC standards-as co-authors of all published standards to date-and its proprietary cryptographic algorithms, patented technologies and security protocols. Its solutions are rigorously tested to meet Cloud, Edge and Government-grade requirements, aligning with certifications such as NIST, Common Criteria, SESIP and PSA.

PQShield's products enable Government departments and suppliers to reach compliance with the new PQC standards set out in regulations like the National Security Agency's (NSA) CNSA 2.0 and NSM-10 by the 2030 timeline. They also support the transition away from vulnerable cryptographic algorithms, including the NIST-mandated phase-out of RSA by 2035 .

PQShield's varied product suite allows Government department IT leaders to choose implementations of PQC that best match their priorities - something that is increasingly important for organizations that require either fast-performance, high-security or low-footprint solutions.

Its three pillars - ultra fast, ultra secure and ultra small - means PQShield can deliver high quality PQC products to address customers' optimization problems head-on.

Ultra fast PQPerform delivers high-performance PQC at the core of the network to accelerate new and existing applications. This is particularly critical in the networking sector, for example with applications like firewalls, routers and HSMs.

delivers high-performance PQC at the core of the network to accelerate new and existing applications. This is particularly critical in the networking sector, for example with applications like firewalls, routers and HSMs. The ultra secure PQPlatform implementations are optimized for use in products that are the target of highly sophisticated attackers, for instance in critical infrastructure devices with a long lifecycle that require the highest levels of integrity.

implementations are optimized for use in products that are the target of highly sophisticated attackers, for instance in critical infrastructure devices with a long lifecycle that require the highest levels of integrity. Ultra small PQMicroLib targets implementations in memory-constrained devices, embedded systems, microcontrollers and devices that are already in the field, like energy smart meters and industrial controls. This is particularly useful for OEMs and device manufacturers, where efficient implementations of PQC are needed to secure end-to-end-encrypted (E2EE) comms channels and to ensure data confidentiality and integrity.

"The addition of PQShield's products to Carahsoft's solution portfolio aligns with our mission to offer the most relevant and up-to-date technology to our Government customers," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "The 2035 NIST deadline means the need for compliant and secure post-quantum cryptography solutions is rapidly increasing. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are equipped and ready to meet the procurement needs of Public Sector organizations that still need to adopt quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms."

PQShield's software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract R240303, E&I Contract EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the PQShield team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or PQShield@carahsoft.com; or learn more about PQShield's solutions here.

About PQShield

PQShield is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) company building the quantum-safe cryptography solutions that are modernizing the vital security systems and components of the global technology supply chain. We deliver real-world, high-quality secure implementations of quantum-safe cryptography in hardware, software and the cloud, as well as being a leading contributor to post-quantum cryptography standardization projects around the world.

Headquartered in the UK, with a 90-strong team across 10 countries, PQShield's contribution has been recognized by Bloomberg, Wired, Fast Company and the World Economic Forum. The company is backed by Addition, Oxford Science Enterprises, Chevron Technology Ventures, Legal & General, Braavos Capital, Kindred Capital, Crane and Innovate UK. Its extensive catalog of technical publications is available here .

About Carahsoft Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

