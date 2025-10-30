EnduroSat Boosts Production Capabilities with Funding Round and Opening of New Space Center

Funding round of over $100M will be used to further scale production for EnduroSat's modular satellite buses, as new facility offers ability to produce two ESPA-class sats per day

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 30, 2025, a leading provider of satellite constellations-as-a-service, today announced a new investment from Riot Ventures, Google Ventures, Lux Capital, European Innovation Council Fund and Shrug Capital. The investment, totaling over $100M, marks the second funding round for EnduroSat this year-underscoring the company's strong market traction and ongoing momentum. The funding news coincides with the official opening of EnduroSat's new 188,340-square-foot Space Center, poised to dramatically scale production of its Frame ESPA-class satellites.

The funding and expansion come at a time of accelerating demand for small to midsized satellite constellations, which typically comprise dozens to hundreds of satellites, smaller than mega-constellations like Starlink or Kuiper. These adaptable networks are proving highly attractive for organizations and sovereign entities seeking to establish their own private communications networks and earth observation capabilities.

EnduroSat's new generation of Frame satellites are well-positioned to meet this need. These ESPA-class buses introduce a cableless design, enabling assembly and testing in hours-a major leap in speed and efficiency in deploying satellite missions and constellations.

"Our mission at EnduroSat is to simplify and streamline access to space, making space data a powerful tool for innovation across all industries," said Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO of EnduroSat. "This latest investment, combined with the launch of our new Space Center, marks a pivotal moment. It not only validates our strong market traction but significantly accelerates our ability to deliver highly capable, cost-effective satellite constellations at an unprecedented scale, moving us closer to a future where space data will become universally accessible and instantly available."

To meet growing customer demand, EnduroSat's new state-of-the-art Space Center is designed to enable the high-volume production of up to two 200-500kg satellites per day. The facility features extensive labs, including advanced RF labs, Hardware and Mechanical labs, ISO-classified clean rooms, and comprehensive space qualification facilities, delivering cutting-edge speed, reliability and cost-efficiency in satellite manufacturing.

Investors in the funding round offered their support for EnduroSat's momentum and vision:

"EnduroSat is redefining how space infrastructure is built and deployed," said Stephen Marcus, Co-Founder and General Partner of Riot Ventures. "Their production capabilities are aligned with the evolving demands of a new generation of satellite operators. We believe EnduroSat is uniquely positioned to empower businesses and governments to leverage the advantagesof their own dedicated space assets, and we're excited to support this vision."

"At GV, we believe the next era of connectivity and exploration will be fueled by scalable, modular satellite platforms," said Roni Hiranand, Partner at GV (Google Ventures). "EnduroSat's technical depth, rapid manufacturing innovation, and customer-first mindset uniquely position them to set a new standard for satellite constellations. We're proud to support Raycho and the entire EnduroSat team as they unlock new possibilities for organizations of every size to access and leverage space data at unprecedented scale."

"EnduroSat's trajectory follows one of the great industrial playbooks of our time," said Brandon Reeves, Partner at Lux Capital. "Much like BYD began building battery components before vertically integrating into complete vehicles, EnduroSat started by building best-in-class subsystems for the space industry and has moved up the stack to now building satellites and full constellation solutions. They understand every layer of the technology stack because they built it themselves, and that deep systems knowledge translates into better performance, faster iteration, and ultimately, superior economics."

About EnduroSatEnduroSatis a leading provider of satellite constellations-as-a-service, making space universally accessible for innovation and exploration. With a focus on rapid deployment, cost-effective satellite buses, and a cableless satellite design, EnduroSat empowers commercial and government entities to quickly build and operate their own dedicated space infrastructure for communications, earth observation, and advanced applications.

