MarketNewsUpdates: Crypto Outlook Continues to Improve Showing Resilience Despite Recent Volatility

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry observers and research companies all see the cryptocurrency market and the smaller markets under its umbrella, are positioned to continue to grow substantially in the years to come. A report from Future Market Insights said that the Cryptocurrency Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% over the forecast period. The report said: "The Cryptocurrency market is experiencing robust growth as digital currencies continue to gain acceptance across financial, commercial, and technological sectors. The market is being influenced by increasing adoption of blockchain infrastructure, rising interest in decentralized finance, and growing demand for secure, transparent, and efficient transactional platforms. In 2025, cryptocurrencies are becoming central to e-commerce, retail, and digital investment frameworks, while institutional adoption is further legitimizing their use. The growth trajectory is also being shaped by advancements in security protocols, wallet technology, and regulatory frameworks that facilitate safer trading environments. Opportunities are arising from cross-border payment solutions, peer-to-peer transactions, and the integration of cryptocurrencies into conventional financial systems As awareness and trust in digital assets increase among both individual and institutional investors, the market is expected to continue expanding, driven by innovation in blockchain applications, increased network effect of major cryptocurrencies, and the demand for programmable digital money solutions." Active Companies in the markets this week include Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKK), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Future Market Insights continued: "The Exchange Platform component is projected to hold 38.60% of the Cryptocurrency market revenue share in 2025, emerging as the leading component segment. This prominence is being attributed to the central role exchanges play in facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, enabling secure trading, and providing liquidity for both retail and institutional participants. The growth has been reinforced by the adoption of advanced trading functionalities such as real-time order matching, automated portfolio management, and API-based integrations with financial services. As the need for transparent and regulated trading infrastructure increases, exchange platforms have been benefiting from high user trust and transaction volumes."

BONK, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) Management Says Independent Research Report Concludes Company Is Positioned To Be The Premier Public Vehicle For Multi-Billion Dollar BONK Crypto Ecosystem Via Solana Blockchain

The Harbinger Report Outlines The Firm's Independent Estimates For Significant Revenue Growth In The Coming Years

Harbinger Research Initiates Coverage, Highlighting Powerful Dual Revenue Engine, Deflationary Asset Strategy, And Unique Opportunity On Nasdaq

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKK) (the "Company"), a meme cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, focused on empowering a community building revenue generating products, driving value towards the $BONK Token, this week announced the initiation of equity research coverage by Harbinger Research, highlighting the independent firm's compelling analysis of the Company's unique position and significant growth potential following its recent strategic transformation. The comprehensive report frames Bonk, Inc. as the "premier public-market vehicle" for investors seeking regulated exposure to the potentially high-growth, multi-billion dollar BONK ecosystem on the Solana blockchain - a unique opportunity on the Nasdaq exchange.

Harbinger Research's report (available at https://www.harbingerresearch.com) contextualizes the significance of Bonk, Inc.'s strategy by detailing the remarkable resilience and resurgence of the Solana blockchain which over the past 12 months, generated nearly $3 billion in revenue and according to The Motley Fool, has the potential to become the next $1 trillion digital asset. Solana is now growing faster than Ethereum, especially in key areas such as decentralized finance.

Once questioned following the FTX collapse, Solana, as Harbinger notes, has re-emerged as a "central hub for innovation," prized for its unmatched speed and low costs, making it the preferred environment for consumer-facing digital assets. The report highlights BONK's unique origin as a community-driven initiative launched specifically to revitalize this ecosystem, successfully evolving beyond a simple meme into an "essential component of Solana's consumer ecosystem." By positioning itself within this what we believe to be a thriving network and the broader, multi-billion dollar meme coin sector-a proven engine for user adoption-Bonk, Inc. offers investors unique exposure to one of the most dynamic areas of the digital asset economy, as validated by Harbinger's independent analysis.

"We are pleased to see Harbinger Research recognize the unique and powerful model we are building at Bonk, Inc.," said Jarrett Boon, CEO. "Harbinger's validation of our strategy confirms what we believe is a landmark opportunity for investors. We're building a unique and essential bridge for the public markets to directly access the recurring revenue and growth of a leading DeFi ecosystem. This active, dual-engine model-capturing value from both operational cash flow and a deflationary treasury asset-is designed to translate the BONK ecosystem's vibrant expansion directly into tangible shareholder value, positioning us at the forefront of this financial evolution."

He continued: "This report verifies that the Company is not only in the right place at the right time but they've also taken the right steps to ensure the Company can capture a substantial portion of this market."

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and board member of Bonk, Inc., added, "Harbinger's research accurately captures BONK's core strengths: a massive, engaged community, real utility driving deflationary mechanics, and deep Solana integration. What makes Bonk, Inc. so compelling is that it's the exclusive public vehicle designed to channel this powerful ecosystem's success directly to shareholders. This isn't just theory; it's real economic activity driving value. We are executing a proven model, and Harbinger's report validates the immense potential we are just beginning to unlock together."

Further validating the potential scale of this model, the Harbinger report outlines the firm's independent estimates for significant revenue growth in the coming years. Harbinger's analysis emphasizes the power of the "economic flywheel" inherent in Bonk, Inc.'s model. The report details how growing activity within the ecosystem directly translates into increased revenue for platforms like letsBONK.fun, which then fuels the strategic accumulation and burning of BONK tokens via Bonk, Inc.'s reinvestment strategy. This creates what Harbinger describes as a "virtuous cycle designed to enhance scarcity and drive long-term value" for the entire ecosystem and, by extension, Bonk, Inc. shareholders.Continued…Read this full release for BONK by visiting:https://tinyurl.com/4pn5xfya

Other recent developments in the crypto/digital currency markets include:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) recently announced a collaboration with Citi that's focused on solving a key challenge: making it easier for Citi's clients to leverage the power of digital assets and stablecoins to facilitate the transmission of value. The ability to easily orchestrate transactions on blockchains and convert between fiat and digital assets-whether to settle payments, manage treasury, or drive efficiencies across financial infrastructure-is critical, and we're excited to work with Citi to bring this technology to their clients.

This collaboration will combine Coinbase's years of experience building secure, streamlined, and scalable infrastructure for digital assets with Citi's global payments network that spans 94 markets and over 300 payment clearing systems. Together we're working to create innovative payment solutions for institutions operating at scale.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, recently published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for September 2025. "In September, we produced 218 blocks, a 5% increase over August, demonstrating the continued strength and resilience of our operations even as global hashrate grew 9% month-over-month to an average of 1,031 EH/s," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "This growth in production underscores our ability to execute consistently, even as mining becomes more difficult.

"Energized hashrate increased 1% month-over-month. At our Texas wind farm, all containers and miners are now fully deployed and connected, keeping us on track to achieve full operational status in the fourth quarter. Since assuming full control of our site in Hannibal, Ohio, which is now running at 100% capacity with 86 MW online and an additional 14 MW targeted by year-end, we have increased uptime at the site to 99%. Fleet uptime was 99% overall, aside from temporary weather-related downtime at Garden City."

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, recently announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, October 30, 2025 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event

An archived replay of the event will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of Strategy's investor relations website at https://www.strategy.com/investor-relations beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes. Concurrently with the Zoom platform stream, the Video Webinar will also be live streamed on X & YouTube, and will be accessible on Strategy's X account at https://x.com/Strategy and under the "Live" section of Strategy's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@strategysoftware/streams.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, recently announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call for Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. EST. During the call, Riot will discuss the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

This conference call will be available through the audio-only webcast, please use this link here to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link here to register. Riot's vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

