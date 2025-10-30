Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge to Launch 2,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at 100% Owned Camelot Copper-Gold Project in B.C.'S Cariboo Mining District

Drill Program Commencing November 1, 2025 Following Identification of High Priority Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTC:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce the finalization of priority drill targets for its upcoming 2,000 m diamond drill program at the Company's 100% owned Camelot copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia's prolific Cariboo Mining District. Drilling is scheduled to begin November 1, 2025.

The 2,646-hectare Camelot property lies approximately 65 kilometres east of Williams Lake, B.C. within the Quesnel Terrane - home to multiple producing copper-gold and copper-molybdenum porphyry deposits, including the nearby Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines (Figure 1). The project area benefits from year-round road access and excellent regional infrastructure.

"Our technical team, which includes Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., Members of the Board and our Technical Advisory Committee have done an exceptional job integrating decades of historic data," stated Len Brownlie, Ph.D., CEO of Prospect Ridge. "Very recently, an inversion of aerial magnetics data has revealed compelling signatures showing elevated magnetic features coincident with areas of elevated chargeability from an earlier IP survey. These inverted magnetic features at depth are consistent with potential apophyses on the shoulder of a larger batholith and are hypothesized to represent a porphyry stockwith disseminated sulphides and magnetite. Supporting this hypothesis, a historic 1974 vertical percussion hole (PDH74-L04), drilled to just 61metres depth, intersected 0.25% copper over 21.3 metres within a potassic-altered biotite monzonitei that appears to have clipped the outer flank of this hypothesized stock. With over $2.8M in our treasury, all permits in place and drilling set to begin on November 1, we are very excited to test these newly characterized targets".

High Priority Drill Targets Defined

Previous exploration workii,iii has outlined a 1700 m x 500 m coincident chargeability-magnetic anomaly trending northeast-southwest beneath shallow till cover in an area that has not been previously drilled (Figure 2). The anomaly lies within the same structural, stratigraphic, and intrusive trend as the Mount Polley copper-gold mine, located 34 km northwest of Camelot.

Drill targeting for the 2025 program draws on historic copper-in-soil anomalies, a 2011 induced polarization (IP) survey, and an inversion model of 2021 airborne magnetic data. When integrated, these datasets highlight target signatures typical of alkalic porphyries - moderately high-amplitude magnetic inversion anomalies with chimney-like geometries on the shoulders of broader, higher-amplitude anomalies, coincident with moderate-high to high chargeability that may reflect disseminated sulphide mineralization.Prospect Ridge has identified ten high priority and ten lower priority drill collar locations to probe these exciting targets in a ten hole diamond drill program (Figure 3).

A cross section derived from an inversion of the aerial magnetic data for the highest priority drill target (CAM25-001) is shown in Figure 4.

Highly regarded Dorado Drilling from Vernon, B.C. has been contracted to conduct the 2025 drilling program, with a drill rig currently enroute from Prince George to Horsefly, B.C.

About the Camelot Property

The Camelot project covers approximately 26 square kilometres in central B.C, and is located approximately 34 km southeast of Imperial Metals' Mount Polley mine, as well as 13 km northeast of Vizsla Copper's Woodjam project. (Figure 1).

The property is centered on the Lemon Lake stock, a Late Triassic to Early Jurassic multi-phase pluton hosted in volcanic units of the Quesnel Terrane. The approximately five-kilometre-wide pluton was formed by early phases of gabbro and diorite cut by younger monzonite porphyries, breccias, and late-stage monzonite-syenite dikes. Moderate K-feldspar and biotite alteration, as well as local pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization, are primarily associated with monzonite porphyry. Zones of sericite-pyrite (or phyllic) alteration are poorly developed and quartz veining is absent, consistent with the interpreted alkalic nature of the system.

Figure 1: Map showing location of the Camelot property relative to nearby mines and deposits*

*Sources for Figure 1 resources:

1. Mt. Polley: https://www.imperialmetals.com/assets/docs/mp-technical-report-may-20-2016.pdf

2. QR: https://osiskogr.com/en/osisko-gold-royalties-announces-spin-out-of-mining-assets-and-creation-of-a-premier-north-american-gold-development-company/

3. Woodjam: https://www.vizslacopper.com/projects/woodjam-project/overview/

Figure 2: Property geology, soil geochemistry, and IP data compilation over airborne TMI (total magnetic intensity) map (after Baknes, 2023).

Figure 3: Location of proposed high-priority drill collars defined for the upcoming Camelot drill program over combined magnetic and chargeability maps. Dotted black lines represent existing logging roads that will facilitate easy access to most drill sites

Figure 4: Cross-section of magnetic inversion model showing highest priority drill hole CAM25-001 and a chimney-like feature of moderately-high magnetic response.

Land Acknowledgement

Prospect Ridge acknowledges that Camelot is situated within the traditional territories of the Williams Lake Indian Band, Xatsull First Nation, Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band, Northern Shuswap Tribal Council and the Neskonlith Indian Band. The Company is committed to building positive, transparent, and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities founded on trust, respect, and open communication.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D, P.Geo. Director of Geoscience for Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a seasoned management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is advancing its north-central B.C. located Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo projects - high-potential copper-gold systems positioned within one of Canada's most under-explored yet geologically endowed mineral belts.

