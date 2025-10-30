W. L. Gore & Associates Releases 2024 Fabrics Responsibility Update, Highlighting Key Sustainability Milestones

The annual Update spotlights transition to 100% renewable electricity and exploring GORE-TEX® Laminates recycling initiatives in Gore's Fabrics Operations.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Gore Fabrics, one of W. L. Gore & Associates' key pillars of business, today launched its 2024 Fabrics Responsibility Update.



Faced with the complexity of a global value chain - spanning hundreds of apparel and footwear production facilities operated by our manufactures across 37 countries - Gore's Fabrics business addresses these challenges with science-based, scalable solutions, enabling our customers to utilize Gore Fabrics' innovative materials and technologies in the creation of their products.

"The impossible is merely a starting point." Jacques René

Gore Fabrics Business Leader

The 2024 Fabrics Responsibility Update emphasizes strategic prioritization of sustainability and responsibility throughout the Fabrics business.

The Update further illustrates progress that can be made when high-performance products and responsible practices go hand in hand.



Key Achievements in this year's update:

100% Renewable Electricity: 100% of Gore's Fabrics facilities now utilize renewable electricity in their manufacturing plants

Carbon Reductions : The Gore's Fabrics business achieved its carbon reduction and renewable energy goals ahead of its original schedule, with a 10% year-over-year drop in total carbon footprint.

Chemical Recycling: The Fabrics business is testing textile-to-textile recycling for GORE-TEX® Laminates. While this process presents challenges, lab trials are confirming that textile recovery from laminates is feasible.

From student-designed ocean rescue coats to other creative projects, this year's update is filled with stories that showcase how new ideas are woven into everyday life within the Fabrics business.

Whether readers are interested in the future of workwear or in the subtle ways sustainability is integrated into products, the publication offers a fresh perspective on what responsible performance can mean.

Read the full Fabrics Responsibility Update to learn more on how Gore's Fabrics business is advancing sustainability across the technical, high performance apparel industry.

About Gore Fabrics

Gore revolutionized the outerwear industry with waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX Fabric more than 45 years ago and remains a leading innovator of performance apparel. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages.

https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

