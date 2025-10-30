Manila Electric Company (Meralco), via its subsidary MGen Renewable Energy Inc, has increased its stake in SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC) after the transfer of 10.8 billion exchangeable shares in a deal valued at PHP 13.76 billion ($233.5 million). The company is working on the world's largest solar-plus-storage project currently under development.Electric power distribution company Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has increased its stake in SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC), the largest solar energy provider in the Philippines. According to a transaction notice, 10.8 billion exchangeable ...

