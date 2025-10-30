The country's National Institute of Technology and Standards said the new standards apply to modules that combine photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies in a single device, noting that separate standards for each technology already exist.South Korea's National Institute of Technology and Standards (KATS) has introduced new national standards for photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar panels. The government-run agency said the new standards apply to modules that combine photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies in a single device, noting that separate standards for each technology already exist. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...