Lunai Bioworks Inc.: Lunai Bioworks Harnesses AI and Zebrafish Data to Advance Early Detection of Neurotoxic Compounds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / In the face of growing global concern over the potential use of chemical weapons such as the nerve agent Sarin, Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:LNAI) today announced promising early results from its AI-based platform designed to identify compounds that interact with acetylcholinesterase (AChE), the same molecular target affected by nerve agents.

"This research brings us closer to a future where proactive, AI-powered screening can detect and evaluate neurotoxic compounds before they become threats," said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks. "Our vision is to use in vivo systems like zebrafish, combined with predictive AI, to rapidly identify neurotoxic threats and screen for countermeasures, and leverage our AI models to help safeguard against the creation of new neurotoxins."

Using a combination of chemical feature analysis and machine learning classifiers, Lunai's platform demonstrated an ability to differentiate active AChE inhibitors from inactive compounds with high accuracy (0.94 AUROC; Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristic curve). The work builds on models trained using the company's in-house neuroactive compound screening data, as well as public sources, and applies predictive modeling to identify chemical signatures associated with AChE inhibition. Compounds with previously unidentified, potential neurotoxic activity have been identified for follow-up and validation.

Lunai's work represents a responsible application of AI, focused on defense and public health, not harm. The announcement comes amid increasing concern about the potential misuse of generative AI technologies, underscored by a recent NBC News investigation showing how AI chatbots could be manipulated to share instructions for creating dangerous substances, including nerve agents.

In future phases, the company plans to integrate its behavioral zebrafish profiling platform to observe real-time physiological effects of predicted inhibitors, helping prioritize candidate compounds for further development as potential countermeasures.

Zebrafish are an FDA-recognized model for toxicology and drug discovery, offering a unique balance of genetic relevance to humans and scalability unmatched by rodent models. Lunai's platform leverages these advantages by coupling high-throughput behavioral assays in zebrafish with machine learning models trained to recognize neurotoxic phenotypes. This approach enables rapid, low-cost screening of both suspected threat agents and potential countermeasure compounds, often identifying hits within days rather than months, a critical advantage in time-sensitive defense and public health scenarios.

To support collaboration, Lunai has embedded its predictive model into a customized dashboard, allowing partners to explore their chemical structures and determine if they have potential neurotoxicity.

About Lunai

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations and market trends and expectations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not related strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on our business. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "approximately", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving the continued expansion of our business. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Lunai Bioworks encourages you to review the risk factors that may affect its future performance in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

press@lunaibioworks.com

www.lunaibioworks.com

SOURCE: Lunai Bioworks Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lunai-bioworks-harnesses-ai-and-zebrafish-data-to-advance-early-detection-of-neurotox-1093524