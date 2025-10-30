Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Exercises Option Agreement to Purchase 100% Ownership of ORF Technologies Inc.

A technology-driven critical metals exploration company reshoring Western metal production through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global business opportunities

ORF Technologies Inc. is now a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Temas Resources Corp.

ORF Technologies Inc. assets include eleven (11) distinct process patents known as the Temas Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology

The RCL technology is an innovative platform technology for the novel polymetallic hydrometallurgical processing of complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

The RCL technology can enhance the recovery of critical metals, battery metals, platinum group minerals, precious and base metals and rare earth elements.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(ASX:TIO)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has executed the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire the remaining fifty percent (50%) ownership of the outstanding common shares in the capital of ORF Technologies Inc. ("ORF"). This option agreement was originally announced by the Company on July 10, 2025. The Company now has 100% ownership of a series of novel patents in polymetallic metallurgical processing through its wholly owned subsidiary ORF Technologies Inc. The Company refers to this platform technology as "RCL" or "Regenerative Chloride Leach".

Mr. David Caldwell, Temas Chief Operating Officer comments: "The RCL metallurgical processing technology will not only assist the development of our existing TiO2 assets in North America, but it will expand our global presence in the world of ore processing and metal refining. The acquisition of remaining ORF IP assets will mark a transformative moment for our company. With 100% control, we can unlock its full potential and drive innovation, growth, and value for our shareholders. We plan on developing, expanding and commercializing the Company's intellectual property portfolio over the foreseeable future. To this end, we are actively seeking out international partnerships, licensing agreements and joint ventures with others."

Below is a Summary of Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%1 is validated for TiO2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.2 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO2.

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO2 product from pilot testing3, the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

This results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps.

Beyond developing the Intellectual Property ("IP") for use at Temas' wholly owned La Blache VTM project, several third-party companies are currently evaluating the ORF IP for processing operations in Indonesia (Ni/Co/Mg/Fe), Australia (Au/Fe), the United States (Minnesota) and Ontario, Canada (both TiO2/V/Mg/Fe) as potential licensing opportunities.

Note 1 - JORC Clause 50 and Foreign Estimate Disclosure

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the La Blache Project was prepared in accordance with Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The MRE should be regarded as a foreign estimate compliant with the JORC Code (2012). The information is provided to comply with ASX Listing Rules 5.12 and 5.13.

La Blache Project Mineral Resource Estimate (NI 43-101 Standard)

Metal Equivalent Calculations

The TiO2 equivalent grade was computed using the following formula:

TiO2 Eq% = TiO2% + (Fe2O3% × Price Fe2O3 × Rec Fe2O3 + V2O5% × Price V2O5 × Rec V2O5) / (Price TiO2 × Rec TiO2).

The individual grades for TiO2%, Fe2O3% and V2O5%;

Massive oxide domain: 16.52% TiO2, 23.47% Fe2O3 and 0.30% V2O5.

Semi-massive oxide domain: 14.70% TiO2, 21.10% Fe2O3 and 0.27% V2O5.

The assumed long-term average prices used in the calculation were

US$2,200 per tonne TiO2

US$125 per tonne Fe2O3

US$14,200 per tonne V2O5,

The assumed metallurgical recoveries for TiO2, Fe2O3 and V2O5.

The metallurgical recoveries for the Massive oxide domain were 71.8% TiO2, 75% for V2O5 and 92.1% for Fe2O3

The metallurgical recoveries for the Smi-Massive oxide domain were 65% TiO2, 70% for V2O5 and 85% for Fe2O3

The estimates are consistent with the NI 43-101 Technical Report - Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Blache Property (ERM Consultants Canada Ltd, 28 March 2024).

These parameters were reviewed and adopted by Malcolm Castle (BSc Hons Geol, MAusIMM), the Competent Person for the Company's Independent Technical Assessment Report (Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, 28 August 2025), who considers them reasonable for the purpose of reporting metal-equivalent grades in accordance with Clause 50 of the JORC Code (2012).

It is the Company's opinion that all constituent metals included in the metal-equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project referred to in this document and set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) .He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012).

Mr Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

About Temas Resources



Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO | CSE:TMAS | OTCQB:TMASF | FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

