Essity / TORK: Tork Issues Tools and Support for Reimagining Public Restrooms

Tork, the global leader in professional hygiene and an Essity brand, recently released new guidance aimed at helping businesses transform their restrooms into assets that enhance user satisfaction and benefit business performance. Citing research that indicates a significant gap in user and cleaner satisfaction, Tork recommendations focus on improving inclusive hygiene, environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

"Our data shows https://www.torkglobal.com/us/en/about/inclusive-hygiene that when restroom users and cleaners' needs aren't met, a business can suffer as people spend less time and/or money there," said name, title, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "With three in four people concerned about restroom hygiene, and one in two likely to face barriers to meeting their needs, small, targeted updates to the restroom - the most visited room in a facility - can make a substantial difference for both users and cleaning staff."

Lean into Inclusive Hygiene

Restroom visitors (survey respondents) cited several requirements for a restroom that exemplifies inclusive hygiene, meeting the needs of as many as possible. When the following "must have" elements are provided, the majority (59%) of people say a business can improve its positive image:

Toilet paper and paper hand towels in dispensers that are easy to grasp (67% said these are a "must have")

Spaces and design elements that enable privacy (63%)

Disposal bins in the stall for personal items including incontinence and menstrual products (60%)

Physical accessibility - including grab bars and ramps - for everyone (58%)

The availability of paper hand towels (57%)

Features in public restrooms that enable caregivers to meet their needs (40%) such as changing tables

Promote Sustainability

The restroom is an overlooked place for reducing environmental impact yet 67% of people want restroom managers to prioritize environmental sustainability.3 Tork recommends the following actions:

Ensure teams understand the importance of responsible sourcing and look for third-party certified products. Tork offers free training and educational assets for everyone.

Control consumption with one at a time dispensing to reduce waste.

Support sustainability goals - avoid the landfill with recyclable packaging and certified compostable towels.

Promote sustainability practices with signs in the restroom; Tork offers free resources. www.torkglobal.com/us/en/focus4materials

Support employee efficiency

To empower cleaning staff, many of whom feel unsupported,4 and enhance guest experiences, Tork recommends:

Working smarter with data-driven cleaning that identifies service needs in a facility.

Installing high-capacity dispensers that reduce the need for frequent refills, allowing cleaning staff to focus more on cleaning rather than refilling.

Using compressed towels for refills to serve more guests before cleaners need to refill again.

Sourcing products with ergonomic packaging including Tork Easy Handling® packaging for easier carrying, opening and disposal.

"By addressing these critical aspects, businesses can help restroom users and cleaners meet their basic needs and deliver an experience that meets the needs of as many as possible," Katrin Ferge, (Commercial Marketing Manager), continued. "Investing thoughtfully in inclusive hygiene, sustainability, and operational support not only meets evolving public expectations but also improves business performance."

Tork helps businesses realize the benefit of sustainable hygiene with a focus on four key areas materials & packaging, use & waste, carbon, and hygiene for all.

For more steps businesses can take, visit: https://www.torkglobal.com/us/en/about/inclusive-hygiene

1 Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland among 11,500 people from the general public and 1,000 cleaning staff.

2 Ibid.Respondents reported experiencing, without limitation, diagnosed or self-diagnosed physical/cognitive conditions, e.g. eczema, chronic pain, general anxiety, claustrophobia.

3 Tork Insight Survey 2024, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France and Mexico among 6,000 end-users and 900 businesses

4 Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted among 1,000 cleaning staff in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

