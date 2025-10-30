DP World Expands Renewable Energy Use in Argentina, Cutting Carbon Emissions by 75%

A new wind-energy partnership is helping DP World in Argentina power its Buenos Aires terminal with 81% renewable electricity-reducing emissions and setting a model for sustainable ports across Latin America.

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / DP World has achieved a major milestone in its sustainability journey in Argentina. Through a strategic partnership with local energy provider Pampa Energía, the company's Buenos Aires terminal (Terminales Río de la Plata, or TRP) increased its renewable electricity use from 30% to 81%, marking a significant step toward DP World's global decarbonization goals.

Powering Port Operations with Wind Energy

The partnership, which began in September 2024, enables TRP to source the majority of its electricity from Pampa Energía's wind energy park, replacing traditional grid supply with clean, renewable power. After a successful three-month trial during Q4 2024, the terminal reported consistent performance improvements and substantial emissions reductions in the first half of 2025.

In September 2024 alone, 97.2% of TRP's total electricity consumption - more than 746,000 kWh - came from renewable sources, avoiding the emission of 373 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Tangible Reductions in Carbon Emissions

From January to May 2025, TRP's absolute carbon emissions fell by 75%, dropping from 8 KtCO2e to 2 KtCO2e, compared with the same period in 2024. This reduction contributes directly to DP World's global target of achieving a 42% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Efficiency gains have also been striking. carbon intensity - the amount of CO2 emitted per container handled - has been cut nearly in half, improving from 17.8 to 9.5 KgCO2e per modified TEU, reflecting significant progress in energy efficiency.

Leading Argentina's Energy Transition

As one of Argentina's most important private terminals, TRP's transition underscores DP World's role in advancing the country's energy transition while supporting economic resilience.

Claudio Pautazzo, Manager, Safety & Environment, DP World in Argentina, said: "Our agreement with Pampa Energía represents far more than a new energy contract - it's a strategic commitment to transforming how we operate. By sourcing the majority of our electricity from wind power, we're demonstrating how renewable energy can drive efficiency, reduce emissions, and strengthen Argentina's position in the global transition toward a low-carbon economy."

Beyond emissions reduction, this initiative supports DP World's "Our World, Our Future" sustainability strategy, which focuses on decarbonizing operations, promoting circular economy practices, and supporting clean energy transitions across the Americas.

A Blueprint for Sustainable Ports

With this milestone, DP World in Argentina joins other terminals across the Americas - such as Callao in Peru and Caucedo in the Dominican Republic - that are now running on renewable energy. Together, these efforts are advancing DP World's mission to make trade flow sustainably, transforming how global logistics contributes to a cleaner, more resilient future.

