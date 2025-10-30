Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
30.10.2025 14:50 Uhr
Fountainful Secures Registered Trademark for "Bring Nature Closer to Home"

ROCKWALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Fountainful, an upmarket retailer of hand built fountains, birdbaths, and other garden accents, today announced that it has successfully secured trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its signature slogan: "Bring Nature Closer to Home."

Fountainful Customer Photo

Fountainful Customer Photo
The Tranquility Sphere 3-Tier Fountain at a customer's home in Florida. Securing trademark protection for the slogan "Bring Nature Closer To Home®" reinforces Fountainful's commitment to promoting the therapeutic value of time spent outdoors.

"Protecting this phrase underscores what Fountainful stands for," said Donna Shatter, one of the company's Managing Partners. "It's more than a tagline, it represents our core belief that thoughtfully curated garden accents - from fountains and bird baths to statues and fire pits - can help bring relaxation and connection to people's outdoor space, making it a more desirable place to hang out."

First introduced as an official slogan on Fountainful's website, "Bring Nature Closer to Home" encapsulates the company's commitment to making functional, garden-enriching ornaments accessible to outdoor living spaces across the continental United States.

"With this recognition from the USPTO," Shatter continued, "Fountainful secures exclusive rights to the slogan, bolstering our brand identity and reinforcing our team's commitment to quality, authenticity, and promoting the therapeutic value of time spent outdoors."

About Fountainful

Fountainful is a family owned, online Home & Garden retailer based in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas. On its website, www.fountainful.com, customers can order from a diverse selection of USA-made garden ornaments including fountains, birdbaths, benches, planters, fire pits, and statuary. The company slogan - Bring Nature Closer to Home® - reflects its commitment to helping customers experience the therapeutic value of time spent outdoors. In addition to homeowners, the company counts museums, school districts, corporations, and government agencies among its client base.

Media Contact at Fountainful - Clint Mytych: clint@fountainful.com

Follow Us on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fountainful

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fountainful_online/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/fountainful

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fountainful/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Fountainful

Contact Information

Clint Mytych
Media Relations
clint@fountainful.com
2149017275

.

SOURCE: Fountainful



