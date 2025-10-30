The conference spotlights Tanium's agentic AI breakthroughs, Autonomous Endpoint Management innovation and real-world impact with global organizations like U.S. Bank, McDonald's and Best Buy plus keynotes from Hollywood talent and global tech leaders

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), has announced that Global AI Advisor and Former Head of GTM at OpenAI, Zack Kass, is a featured speaker at its milestone 10th annual Converge conference November 17-20 live in Orlando and virtual. This year's event will showcase agentic AI innovation, expanded Tanium AEM platform capabilities and transformative customer success, all delivered through immersive sessions, exclusive product reveals and headline-making keynotes.

"We are entering a new era where AI is not just a tool-it's a catalyst for human advancement," said Kass. "At Tanium's Converge conference, I'm honored to join a community that's not only embracing this transformation but actively shaping it. When AI becomes a trusted partner, capable of reasoning, adapting and acting alongside us, we unlock new levels of creativity, efficiency and resilience. This is the next renaissance, and I look forward to exploring how organizations can harness this momentum to drive meaningful change across their teams and the world."

Attendees will join more than 2,000 IT and security professionals for four days of immersive learning, bold innovation and community connection. The conference features more than 100 expert speakers and 120 curated sessions including dedicated tracks for the Public Sector and a Global Partner Summit, where Tanium's 2025 Global Partner Award winners will be honored. From hands-on-labs and certification opportunities to visionary keynotes and real-world customer use cases, every session is designed to help attendees strengthen cyber resilience, sharpen their skills and secure endpoints, teams and workflows with confidence.

"As we mark a decade of hosting Tanium's Converge conference, we're not just celebrating how far Tanium has come we're redefining what's possible," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer at Tanium. "With innovations like Tanium Ask Agent, we're transforming AI into a trusted partner that helps organizations deliver truly Autonomous IT capabilities and become unstoppable. We invite professionals from around the world to join us in Orlando or virtually to be part of the conversation, the innovation and the future of IT."

AI Innovation Meets Hollywood: Keynotes from Visionaries in Tech and Film

With more than 15 years of experience in AI, Kass helps organizations harness the power of AI to drive clarity, action and impact at scale. His keynote, "The Next Renaissance: AI and the Expansion of Human Potential," on day one will offer a strategic lens on how AI is reshaping enterprise decision-making making him an ideal voice for Converge, where Tanium is leading the charge in intelligence-driven automation.

On day two, Jesse Eisenberg, Academy Award-nominated actor, writer and director, takes the stage. Known for his roles in The Social Network, Now You See Me and Batman v. Superman, Eisenberg's latest film A Real Pain which he wrote, directed and starred in earned an Academy Award, showcasing his storytelling brilliance. His keynote will explore how narrative and creativity shape perception, build trust and drive innovation especially as organizations embrace agentic AI and Autonomous processes. His presence reflects Tanium's commitment to not just technology, but the human connection behind it.

Inside Look: Tanium's AEM Evolution and Agentic AI Momentum

Converge attendees will get an exclusive first look at Tanium's latest innovations in Tanium AEM, including the debut of Tanium Ask Agent, the company's first agentic AI experience.

Tanium Ask Agent transforms how IT and security teams interact with their environments, enabling real-time, human-in-the-loop decision-making powered by Tanium's unparalleled endpoint intelligence. With automated insights, actionable recommendations and secure execution at scale, Tanium Ask Agent exemplifies Tanium's vision of intelligence-driven automation.

Streetman and CTO Matt Quinn will unveil how Tanium Ask Agent and other upcoming capabilities are advancing Tanium's focus on enabling organizations to be unstoppable across every endpoint, every IT process and every aspect of their business.

Real-World Impact: Customer-Led Breakouts and Use Cases

Hear directly from Tanium customers including Best Buy, U.S. Bank, McDonald's, Cleveland Clinic, Summit Credit Union, HCSC and the State of Indiana as they share proven strategies for endpoint transformation, compliance, acceleration and cyber resilience.

Converge 2025 is proudly supported by Tanium's partners, including AHEAD, Avanade, AWS, CDW, Chuco, Filigran, Forescout, Microsoft, MOVE Technology Partners, Optiv, PwC, ScreenMeet, ServiceNow, Skillable, True Zero Technologies and World Wide Technology -bringing together the best in technology to power an unforgettable experience.

For a full agenda with additional details or for virtual access to live-streamed Converge keynotes and on-demand session access after the event, visit: https://converge.tanium.com/2025/.

