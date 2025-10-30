GrowthZone Expands Executive Leadership Team

Erinn Gray Appointed Chief Human Resource Officer and Catie Ivey Appointed Chief Revenue Officer

NISSWA, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / GrowthZone, the leading provider of association management software (AMS), today announced the appointment of Erinn Gray as Chief Human Resources Officer and Catie Ivey as Chief Revenue Officer. These executive additions strengthen GrowthZone's leadership team and reaffirm the company's commitment to empowering member-based organizations to achieve their missions. More than a technology provider, GrowthZone serves as a trusted partner - delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and measurable value to help its customers drive growth and long-term success.

Erinn Gray has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer of GrowthZone. With over 20 years of HR leadership experience driving human capital strategy and transformation in private equity-backed organizations in the Vista, Summit and Thoma Bravo portfolios, Gray has joined GrowthZone to lead its people strategy, culture, and talent agenda during a pivotal phase of growth.

Before joining GrowthZone, Gray served as Head of Human Resources at Veriforce, where she led workforce strategy through a period of rapid organic and inorganic business growth. Gray's leadership philosophy centers on innovative thinking and problem solving to create best-in-class employee experiences and business outcomes.

Catie Ivey, Chief Revenue Officer, will oversee GrowthZone's sales, marketing, and customer success functions, uniting go-to-market strategies to drive sustainable revenue growth. Ivey brings more than 15 years of experience in B2B SaaS revenue leadership, with a proven track record of scaling global revenue organizations, achieving consistent double-digit growth, and building aligned, buyer-centric go-to-market (GTM) engines.

Most recently, Ivey served as Chief Revenue Officer and revenue leader at Walnut, where she was brought in as the first CRO to rebuild and scale the end-to-end GTM engine across Marketing, Sales, and Customer Experience. Known for her strengths-based leadership and people-first approach, Ivey is a frequent speaker on sales strategy, team development, and women in tech and is widely respected for her ability to unlock performance across fast-moving teams.

"Erinn and Catie each bring exceptional expertise, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to our customers, our people, and our performance," said Paul Plaia III, CEO of GrowthZone. "Their leadership will be vital as we advance GrowthZone's mission - Your Mission is Our Mission. As a trusted partner and leader in association management software, we're committed to empowering organizations to thrive, strengthening our culture, and deepening our relationships with the associations and chambers we proudly serve."

These appointments mark a significant milestone in GrowthZone's continued evolution as the trusted technology partner for associations and chambers of commerce. Guided by our mission, we empower organizations to focus on their members, communities, and goals. Through innovative solutions that streamline operations, strengthen engagement, and drive growth, GrowthZone delivers the tools and partnership associations need to achieve lasting success.

About GrowthZone

At GrowthZone, Your Mission is Our Mission. As a leader in association management software, we empower organizations to thrive by being more than just a technology provider - we are your trusted technology partner, an extension of your team, and a champion of your success. With innovative solutions that increase member engagement, grow revenue, and streamline operations, GrowthZone helps associations and chambers achieve their goals with confidence. Every day, we wake up with one purpose: to serve our customers and help them succeed. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including some of the most influential associations in the industry, GrowthZone is the partner of choice for those who demand exceptional value and results. Learn more at growthzone.com.

