Rain Enhancement Technologies Exhibits at Premier WMO Scientific Conference, Showcases Ionization Research Advancements

NASDAQ-Listed Company Establishes Presence at Global Weather Modification Forum in India

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification taking place November 3-7, 2025, in Pune, India. This marks RET's inaugural presence at the World Meteorological Organization's premier global forum for weather modification research and technology development.

The conference participation positions RET within the international weather modification community as the Company advances commercialization of its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform. RET will showcase its ionization rainfall generation technology, which has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 15-18% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials published by the Royal Statistical Society.

RET's exhibition will feature the Company's scientific research advancements, including preview insights from recent US installations and upcoming ion plume modeling trials scheduled to begin in early 2026. These studies will advance understanding of how ionized particles interact with atmospheric water droplets, building upon established atmospheric research while leveraging NOAA's aerosol forecasting models as scientific reference points.

"Participating in the WMO Scientific Conference represents an important milestone in establishing RET within the global weather modification community," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "This forum brings together the world's leading researchers, government officials, and technology developers focused on atmospheric sciences. Our presence demonstrates our commitment to advancing weather modification through rigorous scientific research and responsible commercialization."

The WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification convenes every four years, attracting atmospheric scientists, meteorologists, and weather modification practitioners from around the world. The 2025 conference focuses on scientific advances in cloud physics, atmospheric modeling, and operational weather modification programs, providing an ideal platform for RET to engage with the international research community.

RET's conference participation follows recent expansion of its technical and strategic advisor teams, which now include leading experts in weather modification, atmospheric sciences, quantum physics, and technology commercialization. These advisors provide guidance on scientific research initiatives, operational deployment, and regulatory compliance as RET scales its technology globally.

"The WMO conference represents the pinnacle of scientific discourse in our field," said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at RET. "Engaging with the international research community allows us to share our ionization research findings while learning from complementary approaches being developed worldwide. This collaborative scientific exchange strengthens the entire weather modification industry."

During the conference, RET will highlight key differentiators of its ionization approach, including chemical-free operation, solar-powered systems, and minimal environmental impact compared to traditional cloud seeding methods. The Company's technology addresses growing global water scarcity challenges through scientifically validated rainfall enhancement that complements natural atmospheric processes.

The conference participation supports RET's broader strategy of establishing the Company as a technology leader in next-generation weather modification. By engaging with international researchers, government agencies, and industry organizations, RET aims to build strategic relationships that support global market expansion and technology advancement.

"Weather modification is increasingly recognized as a critical tool for addressing water security challenges worldwide," said Seidl. "Our participation in this premier scientific forum demonstrates RET's commitment to advancing the field through rigorous research, responsible innovation, and collaborative engagement with the global atmospheric sciences community."

The Company's technology addresses the critical global water scarcity challenge, with nearly two-thirds of the world's population experiencing water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand expected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030.

