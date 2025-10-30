Sannabis, Inc. Achieves OTC Markets "Current" Status and Plans to Acquire Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia

This week Colombia approved the sale of cannabis flower in pharmacies with a prescription, Sannabis S.A.S. will meet next week with the Ministry of Justice for a proposal to regulate their pilot program to become the first dispensary in five months.

CALI, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that it is now OTC Markets "OTCID Current", marking a major milestone in the company's path to transparency and growth. The Company intends to move forward with the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a fully licensed Colombian medical cannabis and industrial hemp company with a strong social and commercial mission.

Sannabis S.A.S. ("Sannabis"), based in Cali, Colombia, holds all four national cannabis licenses and is at the forefront of Colombia's emerging legal cannabis industry. They are preparing to be among the first in Colombia to legally dispense cannabis flower through pharmacies. Sannabis S.A.S. partner, Human Fine IPS, holds the necessary license to dispense their flower products, giving them an early-mover advantage in Colombia's regulated cannabis market. Sannabis S.A.S. will be meeting next week with Colombia's Ministry of Justice to formalize a proposal to regulate a pilot program to become the first cannabis flower dispensary in five months.

The Sannabis S.A.S Fabrication/Export License allows for cannabis exports to countries where it's legal. As part of its global expansion strategy, Sannabis will collaborate with the SannaCoin token on the Solana Blockchain (SOL:SANNA), a digital utility token designed to be used worldwide for the purchase of Sannabis medicinal and cosmetic products. SannaCoin will facilitate borderless transactions, reward loyal customers, and integrate blockchain transparency into Sannabis' ecosystem of natural wellness and industrial hemp goods.

"This is a transformative moment for Sannabis, Inc." said Juan P. Guzman, CEO of Sannabis, Inc. and Director of Sannabis S.A.S. "Achieving OTCID Current status restores transparency for our shareholders and opens the door for the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a company that combines innovation, sustainability, and social impact in Colombia's growing cannabis sector. With the launch of SannaCoin, the vision is extended globally through blockchain technology."

For more information, visit www.sannabis.co, or follow Sannabis on social media for updates on the acquisition, product launches, and international initiatives.

About Sannabis, Inc. (OTC:USPS)

Sannabis, Inc. (OTC:USPS), formerly Ultimate Sports, Inc., is a U.S.-based company focused on the legal cannabis and hemp industries. The company is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia, a vertically integrated cannabis producer and innovator with a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sannabis, Inc. has amended their articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State and changed their name from Ultimate Sports, Inc. A name change action has been initiated with FINRA which is still open. Until approved, they will trade as Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS), they plan to keep the USPS stock symbol.

About SannaCoin (SOL:SANNA)

SannaCoin, with token address 5HFiwSpwQAttiVcZ16XQGJrSvrBFhKBmUTgS6RoWTN89, represents a transformative leap forward in the integration of blockchain technology and the global cannabis economy. Created in strategic alliance with Sannabis S.A.S, a pioneer in legal cannabis cultivation and processing in Colombia, SannaCoin is designed to enable seamless, secure, and decentralized transactions for cannabis-derived products, while fostering community governance and financial inclusion. For the SannaCoin White Paper, visit www.SannaCoin.com. More information is also available at https://solscan.io/token/5HFiwSpwQAttiVcZ16XQGJrSvrBFhKBmUTgS6RoWTN89

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and industry of Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S., as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion of the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S.; the timing and impact of regulatory approvals in Colombia and other jurisdictions; the commercial success of Sannabis products and SannaCoin; the ability to secure financing; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

