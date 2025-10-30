Swedavia AB: Continued improvement in profit and increased demand for air travel

Swedavia continued to report a positive profit before tax, improved operating profit and stronger net revenue during the third quarter. The quarter was characterised by increased demand for air travel both domestically and internationally, as well as increased commercial revenue.

"The increase in both international and domestic travel continued during the third quarter. Together with adjusted charges and increased revenue from commercial operations, this contributed to an improvement in net revenue of SEK 102 million compared with the same period last year. The increase in passenger volume resulted in higher costs, but overall operating profit also improved and amounted to SEK 249 million," says Jonas Abrahamsson, President and CEO.

During the third quarter of the year, almost ten million passengers travelled via Swedavia's ten airports, which is an increase of just over three per cent compared with 2024. Demand for international travel remains positive and increased by over three per cent during the quarter. Domestic travel increased by almost four per cent during the quarter compared with the same period last year.



Third quarter in numbers

Net revenue for the third quarter was SEK 1,800 million (1,698), which is an increase of SEK 102 million compared with the corresponding period of 2024. Operating income improved further to SEK 249 million, which is SEK 20 million better than last year. Cash flow from operating activities improved by SEK 143 million compared with last year and amounted to SEK 568 million.

For the third quarter, Swedavia again reported a profit before tax of SEK 170 million, which is on a par with the third quarter of last year.

Operational delivery for the quarter has been very good at Swedavia's ten airports. After the first three quarters of the year, Stockholm Arlanda Airport currently ranks as Europe's most punctual major airport, according to Eurocontrol. This measurement relates to the first nine months of the year and represents a clear improvement compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

In September, Arlanda's Marketplace was named "Commercial Space of the Year" at the prestigious NCSC (Nordic Commercial Spaces & Communities) Nordic Awards.

The airports' commercial spaces have been contracted out through competitive tenders, significantly improving commercial revenue per passenger. This revenue is an important part of Swedavia's business model and makes a significant contribution to Swedavia's ability to offer competitive airport charges.

The development of the Arlanda of the future continues. The Passenger boarding bridges and stands project is progressing according to plan. This is an important part of ensuring a continued high level of operational capability and a smooth passenger experience.

Norwegian is continuing its ongoing expansion and Ryanair has also announced new investments at Swediavia's airports in general and Arlanda in particular. Several other airlines are also growing by double-digit percentages at Arlanda right now. Both the abolition of the aviation tax and Swedavia's earlier investments to further improve the competitiveness of our airports have contributed to this development. At the same time, connectivity in the form of direct intercontinental connections in particular requires further improvement. The change in strategy of SAS, moving its long-haul routes to Copenhagen, increases the need to attract incoming airlines to Arlanda. Swedavia's competitive charges and a strong corporate market provide good conditions for the company. Together with the business community and politicians, challenges in the form of the weaker domestic market, insufficient aircraft capacity globally and inadequate efforts to proactively market Sweden as a tourist destination are being actively addressed.

The consultation period for the government's infrastructure review in relation to Arlanda recently ended. Swedavia looks forward to seeing some concrete decisions and activities. At the same time, a review is under way of the future shape of Sweden's national basic infrastructure. From this perspective, it is important to achieve as broad a political consensus as possible. Like the energy industry, the transport industry is reliant on having stable and predictable conditions.



