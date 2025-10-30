The Jasper project is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2025, and has a long-term environmental attributes purchase agreement (EAPA) with Meta.

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, today announced it has secured tax equity funding of approximately $60M from Stonehenge Capital for the 81 MWdc (60 MWac) Jasper County Solar Project (Project).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030557392/en/

Located in Jasper County, Indiana, the Project has a long-term environmental attributes purchase agreement (EAPA) with Meta, one of six in total that the two companies have in partnership across the US. The Project will be fully operational in Q4 2025.

This significant milestone follows the announcement in April 2025 that the company closed a $113 million project financing for the Project with Banco Santander.

Sybil Milo Cioffi, Zelestra's US CFO, said: "We're delighted to partner with Stonehenge Capital, a leading provider of tax equity in the US, which underscores the financial community's strong confidence in Zelestra. This marks another significant milestone in our commitment to deliver projects that meet our clients' needs. We look forward to celebrating the completion of Jasper later this year, and to advancing our 1 GW of fully-contracted projects now moving toward construction and expected to be operational in the next two years."

"The collaboration with Zelestra exemplifies Stonehenge Capital's focus on supporting energy infrastructure throughout the nation," said Whitney LaNasa, Senior Managing Director at Stonehenge Capital. "We look forward to working alongside Zelestra, a distinguished name in global energy, to bring this project to operations."

Zelestra is advancing its position in the US energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers and corporate partners. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company is developing a robust portfolio of more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets.

The company was recently ranked among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BloombergNEF (BNEF).

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of approximately 32 GW of carbon-free projects in 6 key growth markets (US, Germany, Spain, Italy, Latam and India), 6.8 GW is contracted with customers and in operations, construction, or pre-construction stage. Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €266 billion in total assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030557392/en/

Contacts:

34 609 609 547

cvicen@harmon.es