PLIDCO Introduces Industry-Leading 10-Year Limited Warranty

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 30, 2025?(PLIDCO®), the leader in pipeline leak repair and maintenance fittings, announced today?that it is now offering an industry-leading 10-year warranty on all products purchased after May 1, 2025. Additionally, the warranty can be extended throughout the full design life of the product - a total of 25 years - through PLIDCO's certified refurbishing or reconditioning programs.

"For more than 75 years, PLIDCO has been the has been the trusted source for pipeline fittings and maintenance products used around the globe," stated Kimberly A. Smith, president of PLIDCO®. "PLIDCO® guarantees our products will stand the test of time, which is why we decided to extend our warranty to 10 years, the longest in the industry. Our customers can be confident that they will receive both the best quality products and the highest value for their investment."

PLIDCO®'s new 10-year limited warranty applies to all new equipment purchased after May 1, 2025, but can be extended to last the full design life of the product. Warranties may be extended for five years each for undergoing PLIDCO® Reconditioning or PLIDCO® Certified Refurbishing, which can be completed multiple times, allowing customers to extend the warranty period for the full design life of the product-up to 25 years.

For PLIDCO® fittings purchased before May 1, 2025, the original 5-year warranty applies. However, the product is still under an active 5-year warranty customers may extend the warranty for an additional five years for undergoing PLIDCO® Reconditioning or Certified Refurbishing. This can be done multiple times, allowing customers to extend the warranty period for the full design life of the product-up to 25 years.

If the initial five-year warranty period has expired, PLIDCO® Certified Refurbishing or Reconditioning may still be an option-if the product is still within the design life of the product. Warranty extensions of five years will be applied for any product approved by PLIDCO® for Certified Refurbishing or Reconditioning services.

About PLIDCO®

For more than 75 years, PLIDCO®?has been the trusted source for pipeline fittings and maintenance products used around the globe. PLIDCO®'s proven products allow customers to avoid or minimize costly shutdowns while keeping employees and the environment safe. PLIDCO is the number one source for safe, reliable pipeline leak repair and maintenance products, with a vast portfolio of hundreds of thousands of fittings that are sold and installed around the world. Its products are backed by the industry's only 10-year limited warranty and an ISO 9001 certified quality program. To learn more, visit?www.PLIDCO.com.

