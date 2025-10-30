Doceree Inc.: Doceree Recognized by OpenAI for Crossing 10 Billion Tokens, Reinforcing its Leadership in AI-Driven Healthcare Marketing

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's only AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, has been recognized by OpenAI for surpassing the 10 billion-token milestone - a recognition reserved for the world's most advanced users of AI technology.

This milestone underscores Doceree's pioneering role in transforming how life-sciences brands engage with healthcare professionals through intelligent, data-driven communication. By harnessing the scale and sophistication of generative AI, Doceree continues to redefine personalized digital interactions in healthcare, delivering meaningful experiences that bridge the gap between technology and human connection.

"Thank you, OpenAI, for recognising the scale at which Doceree's AI is embedded into physician workflows. As we keep advancing our Operating System for healthcare marketing, tokens will continue to flow. And hopefully, tokens of appreciation will continue to follow," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree.

Doceree's integrated product suite - including Point-of-Care, Premium Programmatic, RepTwin, DataIQ, Marketplace, co-pay.com, Spark, and admanager - drives intelligence, automation, and precision at scale, powering seamless and impactful engagement across the healthcare marketing ecosystem. Each solution is engineered to unify data, optimize creative delivery, and measure performance transparently, enabling life-sciences brands to communicate with healthcare professionals in smarter, more contextually relevant ways.

"This milestone is a reflection of the intelligence and depth built into our AI stack," added Varun Hasija, VP- Product & Innovation, Doceree. "Our models don't just automate - they understand context at multiple layers, ensuring every HCP interaction is relevant, compliant, and value-driven. OpenAI's recognition validates the power of our AI architecture and the pace at which we are innovating for the healthcare ecosystem."

Through its proprietary AI infrastructure, Doceree empowers pharmaceutical and life-sciences organizations to reach and engage HCPs more effectively. Its platform doceree.ai leverages advanced algorithms, contextual intelligence, and privacy-first data models to optimize messaging relevance and campaign performance across digital ecosystems.

The recognition from OpenAI reflects not only Doceree's technological sophistication but also its commitment to responsible and outcome-driven innovation. By embedding AI deeply into the marketing workflows of healthcare brands and publishers globally, Doceree is reshaping the future of healthcare communication - one token at a time.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging - redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

For more information, visit doceree.ai.

