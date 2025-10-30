INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M Midwest 2025 Celebrates 30 Years of Medtech Innovation as Industry Leaders Converge in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Convention Center Hosted Midwest's Design and Manufacturing Event October 21-22, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / MD&M Midwest 2025 successfully concluded last week, reinforcing its position as the Midwest's largest annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event. The milestone 30 th anniversary celebration attracted record attendance as the two-day conference and exhibition united industry leaders, innovators and manufacturers across five co-located shows spanning the complete manufacturing spectrum: medtech, automation, design and manufacturing, plastics, and packaging.

Industry Visionaries Drive Manufacturing Innovation

Four distinguished keynote presentations anchored the event's educational programming:

Alex Hill, Senior Engineering Director of Cardiac Ablation Solutions at Medtronic, delivered insights on advancing cardiac care technologies and next-generation treatment solutions

Rosemary Coates, Founder and Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute, presented forward-looking strategies for resilient supply chain strategies.

Margaret Gulick, Principal, intelliShift LLC, explored empowered manufacturing through automation and robotic integration.

Drew Davis, Additive Manufacturing Engineer, RECOVER Minneapolis VA Health Care System, and Eric Nickel, Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Minneapolis VA Health Care System, discussed breakthrough improvements in 3D-printed prosthetics and patient outcomes.

The comprehensive education program featured over 65 specialized sessions and networking opportunities across three theatres, addressing industry-critical topics including artificial intelligence integration in medical manufacturing, next-generation workforce development, electrophysiology advancements, regulatory compliance strategies, sustainable manufacturing practices, and more.

Extensive Exhibition Floor Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions

The expansive exhibition hall featured leading medical device manufacturers and technology providers showcasing breakthrough components, precision tools and innovative solutions. Notable attendees including Minnesota State Representative Dave Pinto and Mark Wehde, Chair, Mayo Clinic Engineering, joined professionals from throughout the sector to explore the advanced technologies that are shaping the future. Featured exhibitors included Cool Clean Technologies, Accumold, Cirtec Medical, Medbio, Foamtec International LLC., Peak Technologies, and more.

Inaugural Startup Showcase Highlights Minnesota's MedTech Innovation Pipeline

MD&M Midwest's debut Startup Showcase spotlighted Minnesota's most promising MedTech entrepreneurs, creating a dynamic platform for breakthroughs in implants, sensors and therapeutic devices. Attendees witnessed live pitch presentations featuring cutting-edge medical devices and digital health technologies, experiencing firsthand the transformation of healthcare manufacturing through emerging startups.

Industry Leadership Reflects on Milestone Achievement

"MD&M Midwest's 30th anniversary celebration demonstrated the continued strength and innovation of the Midwest manufacturing community," said Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets. "The convergence of established industry leaders and emerging entrepreneurs created an unparalleled environment for collaboration, knowledge sharing and technological discovery that will shape the future of medical device manufacturing."

Strategic Minneapolis Location Leverages Regional Manufacturing Expertise

As MD&M Midwest marks this significant milestone, the event continues delivering access to cutting-edge solutions, critical regulatory insights, and an extensive network of industry leaders shaping the future of technology manufacturing. Strategically positioned in Minneapolis, a globally recognized medical technology hub with a thriving ecosystem of innovative startups and world-class research institutions, the event leverages the region's deep expertise to propel the industry forward.

Save the Date: MD&M Midwest 2026

MD&M Midwest will return Oct. 28-29, 2026, to the Minneapolis Convention Center. To learn more about the event, please visit www.mdmmidwest.com .

