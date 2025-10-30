Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Glenn Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Capstone Asset Management Inc. ("Capstone" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's first two ETFs:

Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund (TSX: BIVC)

Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund (TSX: BIVU)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65kBZvQNZlI

Capstone's two new ETFs are Canada's first Biblically Informed Investment (BII) Funds listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. These funds offer Canadian investors professionally managed equity funds that align investment decisions with faith-based values. Capstone combines institutional-grade investment expertise with values-based screening to serve individual investors, families, advisors, and faith-based organizations seeking to integrate biblical principles with long-term financial stewardship.

Capstone Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian investment firm founded in 2004, managing approximately $840 million in assets for institutional and retail clients. With offices in Langley, British Columbia, and Cambridge, Ontario, Capstone is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer across ten provinces.

