SYNERGY CHC Featured on "New to The Street" - Bloomberg Television, Saturday, November 1st at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally televised business program, announces that Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) will be the featured company and main interview on Bloomberg Television as part of the upcoming "New to The Street" broadcast airing Saturday, November 1st at 6:30 PM ET as sponsored programming.

The episode spotlights Synergy CHC's leadership team, who share insights on the company's continued growth, innovative marketing, and expanding retail footprint for its flagship Focus Factor® brand and related consumer wellness products. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of Synergy's position in the growing health and performance supplement market and its strategic roadmap for future expansion.

Filmed at the New York Stock Exchange, the segment will also air across New to The Street's rapidly growing digital network, including YouTube (3.5M+ subscribers), LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR):

Synergy CHC Corp. is a leading consumer health and wellness company that owns and markets a diverse portfolio of brands across multiple retail channels. Its flagship product, Focus Factor®, is the #1 brain health supplement brand in the U.S., available in major retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at www.synergychc.com.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated business television show that profiles innovative public and private companies, airing weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, 500K+ social followers, and earned media across major networks, New to The Street provides unmatched exposure through its multi-platform distribution.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewToTheStreet.com

