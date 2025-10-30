DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolic (CRM) Diseases Market to Reach USD 451.87 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Burden of Chronic Conditions | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the cardiovascular, renal & metabolic diseases market size reached US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, up from US$ 286.12 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2033.

This sizable market reflects the convergence of major chronic disease segments-cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and metabolic disorders-each contributing to a large and growing burden across global healthcare systems.

Growth Drivers: Aging Demographics & Therapeutic Innovation

The upward trajectory in the CRM market is underpinned by several measurable factors:

The prevalence of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic comorbid conditions is increasing; one major player estimates that up to one-third of patients with CRM profile have two or more of these diseases concurrently .

. Global population aging: with the number of individuals aged 65 + increasing by over 20% between 2023 and 2033 , the incidence of heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes is rising accordingly.

, the incidence of heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes is rising accordingly. Advances in therapies: Industry players are increasingly deploying combination treatments (e.g., SGLT-2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists) that address multiple disease axes, enhancing patient outcomes and expanding market size.

Expanding healthcare access and diagnostics: As more patients are diagnosed earlier with metabolic or renal conditions, the opportunity for treatment (therapeutics, devices) increases, helping drive scale in the CRM market.

Market Segmentation: Detailing Key Growth Vectors

By Disease Type

The CRM market comprises three primary disease-type segments: Cardiovascular Diseases, Renal Diseases, and Metabolic Disorders.

Cardiovascular Diseases represent the largest component, accounting for an estimated 57% of the 2024 market (US$ 170 billion).

(US$ 170 billion). Renal Diseases and Metabolic Disorders each contribute the balance, with Renal possibly 22% and Metabolic Disorders 23%.

Given the overall market of US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, this implies the renal segment size at roughly US$ 70 billion, and metabolic disorders around US$ 75 billion.

By Treatment Type

Treatment-type segmentation includes Therapeutics, Devices, and Others (such as diagnostics, monitoring systems).

Therapeutics dominate the market, likely accounting for over 70% in 2024.

in 2024. Devices (including cardiovascular devices, renal-replacement/dialysis equipment) may hold 17% (US$ 52 billion).

By End-User

End-user segmentation covers Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others.

Hospitals are the largest channel, capturing approximately 65% of market revenue (roughly US$ 194 billion in 2024).

(roughly US$ 194 billion in 2024). Specialty clinics and homecare settings are growing fastest, with homecare devices and monitoring apps projected to expand at >6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Academic/research institutes represent a smaller but strategic portion, emphasizing diagnostics and innovation.

Regional Insights & Quantitative Indicators

While specific regional breakdowns for CRM diseases were not fully disclosed, the data allow for informed interpretation:

With the global size at US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, and given developed markets capture a large share, the United States likely represents 33% , or US$ 95 billion in 2024.

likely represents , or US$ 95 billion in 2024. Japan as an advanced economy with high chronic-disease prevalence may account for 5% (US$ 15 billion) in 2024.

Other regions (Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) make up the remainder, with Asia-Pacific expected to show faster growth owing to rising disease incidence and improving access.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, key players dominating the CRM diseases market include: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Amgen Inc.

These companies are specialising in therapies across cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disease spectra and investing heavily in pipeline assets with multi-target action (e.g., cardio-renal-metabolic platforms).

The concentration of large pharma in this space reflects the scale of opportunity-therapeutics alone are hundreds of billions in revenue annually.

Outlook & Strategic Implications

With a projected growth to US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, the CRM diseases market presents multiple strategic opportunities:

Diversification into renal and metabolic-disorder treatment offers incremental growth beyond traditional cardiovascular therapies.

Development of integrated therapy-device combinations (e.g., heart-failure devices plus metabolic drug pairing) can command higher value and market share.

Expansion of homecare and monitoring solutions (end-user category) aligns with 6%+ CAGR in that segment.

Emerging geographic markets (Asia-Pacific, Latin America) will continue to ramp up share, driven by rising incidence and healthcare improvement.

Businesses that align therapy pipelines around the interconnectedness of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders will be well-positioned to capture cross-indication revenues.

Conclusion

The CRM diseases market is one of the most enduring and expansive segments in healthcare. From a base of US$ 298.73 billion in 2024 to a projected US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, the scale and growth demonstrate the significant unmet need across cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders.

According to DataM Intelligence, leading players and stakeholders who build holistic, multi-indication solutions-and leverage treatment, device and service channels-will capture the strongest growth. The next decade promises major opportunities for advancing patient care and commercial value within the CRM landscape.

About DataM Intelligence:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP is a global business intelligence and consulting firm headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

