Form Bio and Weill Cornell Medicine Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gene Editing Therapy for Alzheimer's Disease

AI-powered vector design and preclinical validation mark the first step in a multi-phase program aimed at accelerating the path from discovery to clinical assessment in Alzheimer's disease.

AUSTIN, TX AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Form Bio, a leader in AI-powered genetic medicine development and genome engineering, today announced a collaborative research agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine applying gene editing to develop drugs that reduce Alzheimer's disease risk in patients carrying high-risk genetic variants.

This multi-phase initiative represents a significant step toward addressing one of the strongest genetic drivers of Alzheimer's disease. Today, more than 7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's, and over 55 million people globally are affected by dementia, according to the World Health Organization. That number is projected to triple by 2050. Carriers of the APOE4 allele face a substantially higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's, making it a critical target for intervention.

"Our early data has shown efficient AAV-mediated prime editing of the high risk APOE4 allele to the low risk APOE3 variant in a preclinical animal model of Alzheimer's disease. This research collaboration has the potential to accelerate the optimization of these vector cassettes and increase the likelihood of developing a safe and effective therapy for future clinical studies in patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Dolan Sondhi, PhD, Principal Investigator of the project and Professor of Research in Genetic Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.

"The combination of Weill Cornell's cutting-edge gene editing expertise and deep understanding of neurodegenerative disease biology with Form Bio's AI-driven vector design platform gives us a unique opportunity to explore one of the greatest unmet needs in medicine," said Michelle Chen, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Form Bio. "By focusing on genetically defined high-risk patients, we're laying the groundwork for a potentially transformative approach to Alzheimer's disease."

Dr. Dolan Sondhi serves as an advisory board member for Form Bio, Inc.

