JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar's Subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), has published its unaudited consolidated financial results as of and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (the "Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results"), prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP").

A summary of key financial data from the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results is set forth below.



As of September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 Change

(RMB) (RMB) (%) Total assets 117,198,376,908.76 121,109,877,893.38 (3.23) Total equity

attributable to the

parent company 28,387,712,706.39 32,309,559,923.40 (12.14)



For the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Change

Compared

to the

Three

Months

Ended

September

30, 2024 For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Change

Compared

to the

Nine

Months

Ended

September

30, 2024

(RMB) (%) (RMB) (%) Total operating

revenue 16,154,763,616.53 (34.11) 47,986,042,016.95 (33.14) Profit/(loss) before

income taxes (1,290,920,103.26) N/A (5,506,731,309.65) (437.87) Net profit/(loss)

attributable to

owners of parent

company (1,011,528,837.55) (6,900.55) (3,920,337,446.24) (422.67) Net profit/(loss)

attributable to

owners of the

parent company,

excluding non-

recurring gains and

losses (1,367,797,602.64) (628.15) (4,543,235,994.43) (1,053.61) Net cash used in

operating activities N/A N/A (1,341,418,982.62) 267.83 Weighted average

return on equity

(%) (3.50) Decreased

by 3.54 (12.92) Decreased

by 16.47 Basic

earnings/(loss) per

share (RMB/share) (0.10) (10,100.00) (0.39) (425.00) Diluted

earnings/(loss) per

share (RMB/share) (0.10) (10,100.00) (0.39) (425.00) Research and

development

expenditure as a

percentage of total

operating revenue

(%) 4.17 Increased

by 0.58 3.85 Decreased

by 1.18

You can obtain a complete copy of Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results included in Jiangxi Jinko's 2025 third quarter report through the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website at www.sse.com.cn.

The Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results differ from JinkoSolar's consolidated financial results (the "Consolidated Financials"), due to (i) differences in consolidation scope, as the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results are prepared solely for Jiangxi Jinko, whereas the Consolidated Financials also include financial results of JinkoSolar and its other subsidiaries, and (ii) differences in accounting standards and principles used to prepare the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results and the Consolidated Financials. Specifically, the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results are prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, whereas the Consolidated Financials are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). There are certain key differences between financial statements prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and those prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As such, investors in JinkoSolar should exercise caution when reviewing the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results included in this press release and are advised not to base their investment decisions solely on such unaudited financial results.

JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 55.59% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2025.

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.