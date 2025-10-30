Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 17:04
19,720 Euro
-5,19 % -1,080
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,90020,05017:21
19,90020,05017:21
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 12:50 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar's Subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), has published its unaudited consolidated financial results as of and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (the "Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results"), prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP").

A summary of key financial data from the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results is set forth below.

As of September 30, 2025

As of December 31, 2024

Change

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

Total assets

117,198,376,908.76

121,109,877,893.38

(3.23)

Total equity
attributable to the
parent company

28,387,712,706.39

32,309,559,923.40

(12.14)


For the Three
 Months Ended
 September 30, 2025

Change
Compared
to the
Three
Months
Ended
 September
30, 2024

For the Nine
Months Ended
 September 30, 2025

Change
Compared
to the
Nine
Months
Ended
 September
30, 2024

(RMB)

(%)

(RMB)

(%)

Total operating
revenue

16,154,763,616.53

(34.11)

47,986,042,016.95

(33.14)

Profit/(loss) before
income taxes

(1,290,920,103.26)

N/A

(5,506,731,309.65)

(437.87)

Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
owners of parent
company

(1,011,528,837.55)

(6,900.55)

(3,920,337,446.24)

(422.67)

Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
owners of the
parent company,
excluding non-
recurring gains and
losses

(1,367,797,602.64)

(628.15)

(4,543,235,994.43)

(1,053.61)

Net cash used in
operating activities

N/A

N/A

(1,341,418,982.62)

267.83

Weighted average
return on equity
(%)

(3.50)

Decreased
by 3.54

(12.92)

Decreased
by 16.47

Basic
earnings/(loss) per
share (RMB/share)

(0.10)

(10,100.00)

(0.39)

(425.00)

Diluted
earnings/(loss) per
share (RMB/share)

(0.10)

(10,100.00)

(0.39)

(425.00)

Research and
development
expenditure as a
percentage of total
operating revenue
(%)

4.17

Increased
by 0.58

3.85

Decreased
by 1.18

You can obtain a complete copy of Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results included in Jiangxi Jinko's 2025 third quarter report through the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website at www.sse.com.cn.

The Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results differ from JinkoSolar's consolidated financial results (the "Consolidated Financials"), due to (i) differences in consolidation scope, as the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results are prepared solely for Jiangxi Jinko, whereas the Consolidated Financials also include financial results of JinkoSolar and its other subsidiaries, and (ii) differences in accounting standards and principles used to prepare the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results and the Consolidated Financials. Specifically, the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results are prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, whereas the Consolidated Financials are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). There are certain key differences between financial statements prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and those prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As such, investors in JinkoSolar should exercise caution when reviewing the Jiangxi Jinko Third Quarter Financial Results included in this press release and are advised not to base their investment decisions solely on such unaudited financial results.

JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 55.59% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2025.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: [email protected]

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: +86 178 1749 0483
Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.