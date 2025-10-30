ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Credit Trends Remain Solid
Net Interest Margin Widening as Expected
Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders of $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $(21.8) million for the second quarter of 2025 and $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $(0.52) for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024. On June 1, 2025, the merger with The First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC") was completed, thus operating results for the second quarter include one month of activity from FLIC. Prior quarters include only the operations of ConnectOne. Return on average assets was 1.16%, (0.73)% and 0.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 14.74%, (8.42)% and 6.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
Operating net income available to common stockholders was $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.70 for the third quarter of 2025, $0.55 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2025 results included several nonrecurring items that contributed to the overall increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted EPS. Notably, these items included a $6.6 million Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC") and a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, which were partially offset by $2.9 million in merger and restructuring expenses. See additional discussion of these nonrecurring items in the "Operating Results" section below. Operating return on average assets was 1.05%, 0.89% and 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 12.55%, 9.29% and 7.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.
The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $30.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses. The decrease was primarily due to an initial provision of $27.4 million related to the merger with FLIC that was recorded during the second quarter of 2025. Also contributing to the increase in earnings was a $23.1 million increase in net interest income, a $15.0 million decrease in noninterest expenses and a $14.2 million increase in noninterest income. These items were partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $21.3 million. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $41.1 million increase in net interest income and a $14.7 million increase in noninterest income. These increases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $20.0 million, an increase in income tax expense of $10.3 million, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.7 million.
"ConnectOne's strong third quarter performance highlights the team's disciplined execution and commitment to deepening client relationships while delivering on the Bank's strategic objectives," commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With our first full quarter post-merger, we're operating seamlessly as one organization, realizing the positive financial benefits of the combination and expanded footprint."
"Supported by solid momentum across the business, our loan and deposit pipeline is healthy, further propelled by our expansion on Long Island. Our third quarter client deposits increased at an annualized rate of 4.0% since June 30, 2025 while loans increased over 5.0%." Mr. Sorrentino added, "The merger has also significantly improved our loan and deposit mix, net interest margin, and profitability ratios. During the quarter, our net interest margin expanded five basis points sequentially to 3.11% while our spot margin exceeded 3.20% at quarter-end. Additionally, pre-provision net operating revenue increased to 1.61% from 1.52% last quarter and from 1.13% year-over-year."
"Our credit quality remains sound and stable, with nonperforming assets at just 0.28% and annualized net charge-offs below 0.20%. Noninterest income continues to build, operating efficiency is improving, and capital ratios remain strong with the Company's total risk-based capital ratio at 13.88% and a tangible common equity ratio of 8.36%."
Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "To date, we've built a strong, high-performing franchise. Looking ahead, we're maintaining a clear focus on our strategic priorities, driving profitable growth, and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."
Dividend Declarations
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on December 1, 2025, to common stockholders of record on November 14, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 1, 2025 to holders of record on November 14, 2025.
Operating Results
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $103.2 million, an increase of $23.3 million, or 29.3%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a 5 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.11% from 3.06%, and a 25.8% increase in average interest earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 12 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits. The decrease in average costs of deposits was partially offset by increases in the cost of subordinated debentures and borrowings. The Company redeemed $75 million of subordinated debentures with a rate of 9.92% on September 15, 2025. The net interest margin for the third quarter was negatively impacted by the outstanding subordinated debentures and by excess cash balances, due to merger-related re-positioning.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased $41.4 million, or 67.2%, from the third quarter of 2024, due to a 44 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.11% from 2.67%, and a 43.1% increase in average interest earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 70 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of subordinated debt.
Noninterest income was $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company realized a $6.6 million one-time benefit related to the ERTC, a federal program under the CARES Act intended to encourage employee retention during the COVID19 pandemic. Additionally, the Company also recognized a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. The gain resulted from freezing the FLIC defined benefit pension plan on September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of these two non-recurring items, noninterest income increased $4.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter. The increases were due to a $1.3 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $1.3 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, a $0.8 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.7 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale (primarily SBA loans). The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. Excluding the aforementioned ERTC and defined pension plan curtailment gain, noninterest income increased by $4.6 million during the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increases were due to a $2.0 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, a $1.2 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.8 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.5 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale (primarily SBA loans). The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.
Noninterest expenses were $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, $73.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease of $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $28.8 million decrease in merger expenses, which was partially offset by a $7.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $1.6 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses and a $1.0 million restructuring and exit charge. The $20.0 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $9.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $2.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses and a $1.2 million increase in merger expenses. The variances from the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2024 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.
Income tax expense (benefit) was $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, $(5.0) million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 28.4%, (19.7)% and 26.0% for the third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively. The variances in expense and rates for these periods were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. For 2026, our effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 28.0%, reflecting statutory rates for metropolitan New York City, book/tax permanent differences, organizational structure and investment tax credits.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Included in the provision for the second quarter of 2025 was a $27.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the FLIC merger. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions.
Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $39.7 million as of September 30, 2025, $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to the work out of three CRE relationships totaling $22.0 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28% as of September 30, 2025, 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.53% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.35%, 0.69% and 0.63%, as of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2025, 0.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024.
The allowance for credit losses represented 1.38%, 1.00% and 1.02% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio increased $73.8 million to $156.5 million, compared to $82.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the FLIC merger: $43.3 million of allowance recorded through goodwill related to the purchased credit-deteriorated loans and $27.4 million reflecting the initial provision for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 394.5% as of September 30, 2025, 144.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 160.8% as of September 30, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.59% as of September 30, 2025, down from 2.68% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 2.23% as of September 30, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.08% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2025, up from 0.04% as of December 31, 2024 and down from 0.16% as of September 30, 2024.
Selected Balance Sheet Items
The Company's total assets were $14.0 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $9.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $11.3 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $11.4 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets, loans receivable and total deposits were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.
The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in common stock of $270.8 million, which represented the fair value stock consideration issued for the FLIC merger, an increase in retained earnings of $13.5 million, and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $10.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.36% and $22.85, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $278.7 million as of September 30, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.
Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank's fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)
|September 30,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|96,990
|$
|57,816
|$
|61,093
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|445,744
|298,672
|186,155
|Cash and cash equivalents
|542,734
|356,488
|247,248
|Investment securities
|1,252,202
|612,847
|646,713
|Equity securities
|20,133
|20,092
|20,399
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|743
|-
|Loans receivable
|11,303,636
|8,274,810
|8,111,976
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|156,499
|82,685
|82,494
|Net loans receivable
|11,147,137
|8,192,125
|8,029,482
|Investment in restricted stock, at cost
|51,516
|40,449
|42,772
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|55,888
|28,447
|29,068
|Accrued interest receivable
|60,630
|45,498
|46,951
|Bank owned life insurance
|367,767
|243,672
|242,016
|Right of use operating lease assets
|29,283
|14,489
|14,211
|Goodwill
|215,611
|208,372
|208,372
|Core deposit intangibles
|63,119
|4,639
|4,935
|Other assets
|217,565
|111,739
|107,436
|Total assets
|$
|14,023,585
|$
|9,879,600
|$
|9,639,603
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,513,102
|$
|1,422,044
|$
|1,262,568
|Interest-bearing
|8,856,193
|6,398,070
|6,261,537
|Total deposits
|11,369,295
|7,820,114
|7,524,105
|Borrowings
|833,443
|688,064
|742,133
|Subordinated debentures, net
|201,677
|79,944
|79,818
|Operating lease liabilities
|33,185
|15,498
|15,252
|Other liabilities
|47,641
|34,276
|38,799
|Total liabilities
|12,485,241
|8,637,896
|8,400,107
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock
|110,927
|110,927
|110,927
|Common stock
|857,765
|586,946
|586,946
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,934
|36,347
|34,995
|Retained earnings
|644,944
|631,446
|619,497
|Treasury stock
|(76,116
|)
|(76,116
|)
|(76,116
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(37,110
|)
|(47,846
|)
|(36,753
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,538,344
|1,241,704
|1,239,496
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,023,585
|$
|9,879,600
|$
|9,639,603
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|09/30/25
|09/30/24
|09/30/25
|09/30/24
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|165,937
|$
|119,280
|$
|413,604
|$
|359,513
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|12,033
|4,740
|24,457
|13,757
|Tax-exempt
|2,014
|1,119
|4,530
|3,394
|Dividends
|1,081
|1,048
|2,758
|3,390
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|6,644
|4,055
|13,179
|9,802
|Total interest income
|187,709
|130,242
|458,528
|389,856
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|75,209
|63,785
|189,440
|186,278
|Borrowings
|10,483
|5,570
|22,432
|20,952
|Total interest expense
|85,692
|69,355
|211,872
|207,230
|Net interest income
|102,017
|60,887
|246,656
|182,626
|Provision for credit losses
|5,500
|3,800
|44,700
|10,300
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|96,517
|57,087
|201,956
|172,326
|Noninterest income
|Deposit, loan and other income
|3,836
|1,817
|8,412
|5,063
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|3,501
|-
|3,501
|-
|Employee retention tax credit
|6,608
|-
|6,608
|-
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|2,931
|2,145
|6,602
|5,486
|Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
|859
|343
|1,372
|2,126
|Net gains on equity securities
|1,674
|432
|2,550
|309
|Total noninterest income
|19,409
|4,737
|29,045
|12,984
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,401
|22,957
|80,212
|67,809
|Occupancy and equipment
|5,122
|2,889
|11,280
|8,797
|FDIC insurance
|2,400
|1,800
|6,200
|5,400
|Professional and consulting
|2,929
|2,147
|7,893
|5,998
|Marketing and advertising
|771
|635
|2,206
|1,925
|Information technology and communications
|5,243
|4,464
|14,639
|13,051
|Restructuring and exit charges
|994
|-
|994
|-
|Merger expenses
|1,898
|742
|33,963
|742
|Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge
|-
|-
|327
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|3,196
|297
|4,726
|939
|Other expenses
|3,719
|2,710
|9,187
|8,639
|Total noninterest expenses
|58,673
|38,641
|171,627
|113,300
|Income before income tax expense
|57,253
|23,183
|59,374
|72,010
|Income tax expense
|16,277
|6,022
|18,449
|18,588
|Net income
|40,976
|17,161
|40,925
|53,422
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|4,527
|4,527
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|39,467
|$
|15,652
|$
|36,398
|$
|48,895
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.27
|Diluted
|0.78
|0.41
|0.83
|1.27
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|As of
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Selected Financial Data
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|14,023,585
|$
|13,915,738
|$
|9,759,255
|$
|9,879,600
|$
|9,639,603
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial
|1,613,421
|1,597,590
|1,483,392
|1,522,308
|1,505,743
|Commercial real estate
|4,310,159
|4,285,663
|3,356,943
|3,384,319
|3,261,160
|Multifamily
|3,420,465
|3,348,308
|2,490,256
|2,506,782
|2,482,258
|Commercial construction
|728,615
|681,222
|617,593
|616,246
|616,087
|Residential
|1,233,305
|1,254,646
|256,555
|249,691
|250,249
|Consumer
|2,166
|1,709
|1,604
|1,136
|835
|Gross loans
|11,308,131
|11,169,138
|8,206,343
|8,280,482
|8,116,332
|Net deferred loan fees
|(4,495
|)
|(4,661
|)
|(5,209
|)
|(5,672
|)
|(4,356
|)
|Loans receivable
|11,303,636
|11,164,477
|8,201,134
|8,274,810
|8,111,976
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|1,027
|202
|743
|-
|Total loans
|$
|11,303,636
|$
|11,165,504
|$
|8,201,336
|$
|8,275,553
|$
|8,111,976
|Investment and equity securities
|$
|1,272,335
|$
|1,246,907
|$
|655,665
|$
|632,939
|$
|667,112
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|278,730
|281,926
|212,732
|213,011
|213,307
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|2,513,102
|$
|2,424,529
|$
|1,319,196
|$
|1,422,044
|$
|1,262,568
|Time deposits
|2,977,952
|3,065,015
|2,550,223
|2,557,200
|2,614,187
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|5,878,241
|5,788,943
|3,897,811
|3,840,870
|3,647,350
|Total deposits
|$
|11,369,295
|$
|11,278,487
|$
|7,767,230
|$
|7,820,114
|$
|7,524,105
|Borrowings
|$
|833,443
|$
|783,859
|$
|613,053
|$
|688,064
|$
|742,133
|Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
|201,677
|276,500
|80,071
|79,944
|79,818
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,538,344
|1,496,431
|1,252,939
|1,241,704
|1,239,496
|Quarterly Average Balances
|Total assets
|$
|14,050,585
|$
|11,108,430
|$
|9,748,605
|$
|9,563,446
|$
|9,742,853
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial
|$
|1,583,673
|$
|1,486,245
|$
|1,488,962
|$
|1,487,850
|$
|1,485,777
|Commercial real estate (including multifamily)
|7,630,195
|6,404,302
|5,852,342
|5,733,188
|5,752,467
|Commercial construction
|704,170
|643,115
|610,859
|631,022
|628,740
|Residential
|1,241,375
|587,118
|256,430
|250,589
|252,975
|Consumer
|6,747
|5,759
|5,687
|5,204
|7,887
|Gross loans
|11,166,160
|9,126,539
|8,214,280
|8,107,853
|8,127,846
|Net deferred loan fees
|(4,418
|)
|(5,097
|)
|(5,525
|)
|(4,727
|)
|(4,513
|)
|Loans receivable
|11,161,742
|9,121,442
|8,208,755
|8,103,126
|8,123,333
|Loans held-for-sale
|318
|352
|259
|498
|83
|Total loans
|$
|11,162,060
|$
|9,121,794
|$
|8,209,014
|$
|8,103,624
|$
|8,123,416
|Investment and equity securities
|$
|1,274,000
|$
|845,614
|$
|655,191
|$
|653,988
|$
|650,897
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|280,814
|235,848
|212,915
|213,205
|213,502
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|2,486,993
|$
|1,680,653
|$
|1,305,722
|$
|1,304,699
|$
|1,259,912
|Time deposits
|3,019,848
|2,662,411
|2,480,990
|2,478,163
|2,625,329
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|5,889,230
|4,463,648
|3,888,131
|3,838,575
|3,747,427
|Total deposits
|$
|11,396,071
|$
|8,806,712
|$
|7,674,843
|$
|7,621,437
|$
|7,632,668
|Borrowings
|$
|783,994
|$
|723,303
|$
|686,391
|$
|648,300
|$
|717,586
|Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
|263,511
|170,802
|79,988
|79,862
|79,735
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,513,892
|1,344,254
|1,254,373
|1,241,738
|1,234,724
|Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Net interest income
|$
|102,017
|$
|78,883
|$
|65,756
|$
|64,711
|$
|60,887
|Provision for credit losses
|5,500
|35,700
|3,500
|3,500
|3,800
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|96,517
|43,183
|62,256
|61,211
|57,087
|Noninterest income
|Deposit, loan and other income
|3,836
|2,570
|2,006
|1,798
|1,817
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|3,501
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Employee retention tax credit
|6,608
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|2,931
|2,087
|1,584
|1,656
|2,145
|Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
|859
|181
|332
|597
|343
|Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|1,674
|347
|529
|(307
|)
|432
|Total noninterest income
|19,409
|5,185
|4,451
|3,744
|4,737
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,401
|25,233
|22,578
|22,244
|22,957
|Occupancy and equipment
|5,122
|3,478
|2,680
|2,818
|2,889
|FDIC insurance
|2,400
|2,000
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|Professional and consulting
|2,929
|2,598
|2,366
|2,449
|2,147
|Marketing and advertising
|771
|840
|595
|495
|635
|Information technology and communications
|5,243
|4,792
|4,604
|4,523
|4,464
|Restructuring and exit charges
|994
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger expenses
|1,898
|30,745
|1,320
|863
|742
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|477
|-
|Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge
|-
|-
|327
|-
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|3,196
|1,251
|279
|296
|297
|Other expenses
|3,719
|2,712
|2,756
|2,533
|2,710
|Total noninterest expenses
|58,673
|73,649
|39,305
|38,498
|38,641
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|57,253
|(25,281
|)
|27,402
|26,457
|23,183
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|16,277
|(4,988
|)
|7,160
|6,086
|6,022
|Net income (loss)
|40,976
|(20,293
|)
|20,242
|20,371
|17,161
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|39,467
|$
|(21,802
|)
|$
|18,733
|$
|18,862
|$
|15,652
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|50,462,030
|42,173,758
|38,511,237
|38,519,581
|38,525,484
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.78
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.41
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|40,976
|$
|(20,293
|)
|$
|20,242
|$
|20,371
|$
|17,161
|Restructuring and exit charges
|994
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger expenses
|1,898
|30,745
|1,320
|863
|742
|Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends
|-
|3,000
|-
|-
|-
|Initial provision for credit losses related to merger
|-
|27,418
|-
|-
|-
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|477
|-
|Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge
|-
|-
|327
|-
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|3,196
|1,251
|279
|296
|297
|Net (gains) losses on equity securities
|(1,674
|)
|(347
|)
|(529
|)
|307
|(432
|)
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|(3,501
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Employee retention tax credit
|(6,608
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments
|1,737
|(17,168
|)
|(420
|)
|(585
|)
|(171
|)
|Operating net income
|$
|37,018
|$
|24,606
|$
|21,219
|$
|21,729
|$
|17,597
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|Operating net income available to common stockholders
|$
|35,509
|$
|23,097
|$
|19,710
|$
|20,220
|$
|16,088
|Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.42
|Return on Assets Measures
|Average assets
|$
|14,050,585
|$
|11,108,430
|$
|9,748,605
|$
|9,563,446
|$
|9,742,853
|Return on avg. assets
|1.16
|%
|(0.73
|)
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.70
|%
|Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(2)
|1.05
|0.89
|0.88
|0.90
|0.72
|Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(3)
|1.61
|1.52
|1.34
|1.31
|1.13
|(1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
|(2)Operating net income divided by average assets.
|(3)Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger charges, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.
|Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Return on Equity Measures
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,513,892
|$
|1,344,254
|$
|1,254,373
|$
|1,241,738
|$
|1,234,724
|Less: average preferred stock
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|Average common equity
|$
|1,402,965
|$
|1,233,327
|$
|1,143,446
|$
|1,130,811
|$
|1,123,797
|Less: average intangible assets
|(280,814
|)
|(235,848
|)
|(212,915
|)
|(213,205
|)
|(213,502
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,122,151
|$
|997,479
|$
|930,531
|$
|917,606
|$
|910,295
|Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)
|11.16
|%
|(7.09
|)
|%
|6.64
|%
|6.64
|%
|5.54
|%
|Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP)(4)
|10.04
|7.51
|6.99
|7.11
|5.70
|Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(5)
|14.74
|(8.42
|)
|8.25
|8.27
|6.93
|Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(6)
|12.55
|9.29
|8.59
|8.77
|7.03
|Efficiency Measures
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|58,673
|$
|73,649
|$
|39,305
|$
|38,498
|$
|38,641
|Restructuring and exit charges
|(994
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger expenses
|(1,898
|)
|(30,745
|)
|(1,320
|)
|(863
|)
|(742
|)
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(477
|)
|-
|Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge
|-
|-
|(327
|)
|-
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|(3,196
|)
|(1,251
|)
|(279
|)
|(296
|)
|(297
|)
|Operating noninterest expense
|$
|52,585
|$
|41,653
|$
|37,379
|$
|36,862
|$
|37,602
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|103,155
|$
|79,810
|$
|66,580
|$
|65,593
|$
|61,710
|Noninterest income
|19,409
|5,185
|4,451
|3,744
|4,737
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|(3,501
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Employee retention tax credit
|(6,608
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net (gains) losses on equity securities
|(1,674
|)
|(347
|)
|(529
|)
|307
|(432
|)
|Operating revenue
|$
|110,781
|$
|84,648
|$
|70,502
|$
|69,644
|$
|66,015
|Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(7)
|47.5
|%
|49.2
|%
|53.0
|%
|52.9
|%
|57.0
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|13,172,443
|$
|10,468,589
|$
|9,224,712
|$
|9,117,201
|$
|9,206,038
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|103,155
|$
|79,810
|$
|66,580
|$
|65,593
|$
|61,710
|Net interest margin (non-GAAP)
|3.11
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.93
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.67
|%
|(4)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
|(5)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
|(6)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
|(7)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
|As of
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share
|(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Stockholders equity
|$
|1,538,344
|$
|1,496,431
|$
|1,252,939
|$
|1,241,704
|$
|1,239,496
|Less: preferred stock
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|Common equity
|$
|1,427,417
|$
|1,385,504
|$
|1,142,012
|$
|1,130,777
|$
|1,128,569
|Less: intangible assets
|(278,730
|)
|(281,926
|)
|(212,732
|)
|(213,011
|)
|(213,307
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,148,687
|$
|1,103,578
|$
|929,280
|$
|917,766
|$
|915,262
|Total assets
|$
|14,023,585
|$
|13,915,738
|$
|9,759,255
|$
|9,879,600
|$
|9,639,603
|Less: intangible assets
|(278,730
|)
|(281,926
|)
|(212,732
|)
|(213,011
|)
|(213,307
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|13,744,855
|$
|13,633,812
|$
|9,546,523
|$
|9,666,589
|$
|9,426,296
|Common shares outstanding
|50,273,089
|50,270,162
|38,469,975
|38,370,317
|38,368,217
|Common equity ratio (GAAP)
|10.18
|%
|9.96
|%
|11.70
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.71
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(8)
|8.36
|8.09
|9.73
|9.49
|9.71
|Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):
|Leverage ratio
|9.35
|%
|11.58
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.10
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
|10.17
|10.04
|11.14
|10.97
|11.07
|Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
|11.17
|11.06
|12.46
|12.29
|12.42
|Risk-based total capital ratio
|13.88
|14.35
|14.29
|14.11
|14.29
|Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):
|Leverage ratio
|10.35
|%
|12.81
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.66
|%
|11.43
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
|12.37
|12.22
|12.82
|12.63
|12.79
|Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.37
|12.22
|12.82
|12.63
|12.79
|Risk-based total capital ratio
|13.38
|13.24
|13.79
|13.60
|13.77
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|28.39
|$
|27.56
|$
|29.69
|$
|29.47
|$
|29.41
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(9)
|22.85
|21.95
|24.16
|23.92
|23.85
|Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
|Charge-offs
|$
|5,173
|$
|5,039
|$
|3,555
|$
|3,363
|$
|3,559
|Recoveries
|(38
|)
|(118
|)
|(155
|)
|(29
|)
|(53
|)
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|5,135
|$
|4,921
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,334
|$
|3,506
|Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.17
|%
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|39,671
|$
|39,228
|$
|49,860
|$
|57,310
|$
|51,300
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|39,671
|$
|39,228
|$
|49,860
|$
|57,310
|$
|51,300
|Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")
|$
|156,499
|$
|156,190
|$
|82,403
|$
|82,685
|$
|82,494
|Less: nonaccretable credit marks
|43,336
|43,336
|173
|173
|173
|ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks
|$
|113,163
|$
|112,854
|$
|82,230
|$
|82,512
|$
|82,321
|Loans receivable
|11,303,636
|11,164,477
|8,201,134
|8,274,810
|8,111,976
|Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.63
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
|0.28
|0.28
|0.51
|0.58
|0.53
|ACL as a % of loans receivable
|1.38
|1.40
|1.00
|1.00
|1.02
|ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks as a % of loans receivable
|1.00
|1.01
|1.00
|1.00
|1.01
|ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans
|394.5
|398.2
|165.3
|144.3
|160.8
|(8)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets
|(9)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Interest-earning assets:
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate(7)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate(7)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate(7)
|Investment securities(1) (2)
|$
|1,355,775
|$
|14,581
|4.27
|%
|$
|935,996
|$
|9,234
|3.96
|%
|$
|736,946
|$
|6,157
|3.32
|%
|Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale(2) (3) (4)
|11,162,060
|166,541
|5.92
|9,121,794
|132,865
|5.84
|8,123,416
|119,805
|5.87
|Federal funds sold and interest-
|bearing deposits with banks
|605,344
|6,644
|4.35
|367,309
|4,070
|4.44
|304,009
|4,056
|5.31
|Restricted investment in bank stock
|49,264
|1,081
|8.71
|43,490
|788
|7.27
|41,667
|1,048
|10.01
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,172,443
|188,847
|5.69
|10,468,589
|146,957
|5.63
|9,206,038
|131,066
|5.66
|Allowance for loan losses
|(159,157
|)
|(98,030
|)
|(83,355
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|1,037,299
|737,871
|620,170
|Total assets
|$
|14,050,585
|$
|11,108,430
|$
|9,742,853
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Money market deposits
|3,041,528
|24,578
|3.21
|2,016,336
|15,467
|3.08
|1,607,941
|13,610
|3.37
|Savings deposits
|949,775
|7,198
|3.01
|777,951
|6,172
|3.18
|508,183
|4,335
|3.39
|Time deposits
|3,019,848
|30,072
|3.95
|2,662,411
|26,636
|4.01
|2,625,329
|30,245
|4.58
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|1,897,927
|13,361
|2.79
|1,669,361
|11,964
|2.87
|1,631,303
|15,595
|3.80
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,909,078
|75,209
|3.35
|7,126,059
|60,239
|3.39
|6,372,756
|63,785
|3.98
|Borrowings
|783,994
|4,550
|2.30
|723,303
|3,530
|1.96
|717,586
|4,239
|2.35
|Subordinated debentures
|263,511
|5,917
|8.91
|170,802
|3,361
|7.89
|79,735
|1,312
|6.55
|Finance lease
|1,068
|16
|5.94
|1,139
|17
|5.99
|1,349
|20
|5.90
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,957,651
|85,692
|3.41
|8,021,303
|67,147
|3.36
|7,171,426
|69,356
|3.85
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,486,993
|1,680,653
|1,259,912
|Other liabilities
|92,049
|62,220
|76,791
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|2,579,042
|1,742,873
|1,336,703
|Stockholders' equity
|1,513,892
|1,344,254
|1,234,724
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,050,585
|$
|11,108,430
|$
|9,742,853
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|103,155
|79,810
|61,710
|Net interest spread(5)
|2.28
|%
|2.27
|%
|1.82
|%
|Net interest margin(6)
|3.11
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.67
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|(1,138
|)
|(927
|)
|(823
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|102,017
|$
|78,883
|$
|60,887
|(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
|(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
|(3)Includes loan fee income.
|(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.
|(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
|(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(7)Rates are annualized.