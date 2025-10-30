ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Credit Trends Remain Solid

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders of $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $(21.8) million for the second quarter of 2025 and $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $(0.52) for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024. On June 1, 2025, the merger with The First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC") was completed, thus operating results for the second quarter include one month of activity from FLIC. Prior quarters include only the operations of ConnectOne. Return on average assets was 1.16%, (0.73)% and 0.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 14.74%, (8.42)% and 6.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders was $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.70 for the third quarter of 2025, $0.55 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2025 results included several nonrecurring items that contributed to the overall increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted EPS. Notably, these items included a $6.6 million Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC") and a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, which were partially offset by $2.9 million in merger and restructuring expenses. See additional discussion of these nonrecurring items in the "Operating Results" section below. Operating return on average assets was 1.05%, 0.89% and 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 12.55%, 9.29% and 7.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $30.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses. The decrease was primarily due to an initial provision of $27.4 million related to the merger with FLIC that was recorded during the second quarter of 2025. Also contributing to the increase in earnings was a $23.1 million increase in net interest income, a $15.0 million decrease in noninterest expenses and a $14.2 million increase in noninterest income. These items were partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $21.3 million. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $41.1 million increase in net interest income and a $14.7 million increase in noninterest income. These increases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $20.0 million, an increase in income tax expense of $10.3 million, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.7 million.

"ConnectOne's strong third quarter performance highlights the team's disciplined execution and commitment to deepening client relationships while delivering on the Bank's strategic objectives," commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With our first full quarter post-merger, we're operating seamlessly as one organization, realizing the positive financial benefits of the combination and expanded footprint."

"Supported by solid momentum across the business, our loan and deposit pipeline is healthy, further propelled by our expansion on Long Island. Our third quarter client deposits increased at an annualized rate of 4.0% since June 30, 2025 while loans increased over 5.0%." Mr. Sorrentino added, "The merger has also significantly improved our loan and deposit mix, net interest margin, and profitability ratios. During the quarter, our net interest margin expanded five basis points sequentially to 3.11% while our spot margin exceeded 3.20% at quarter-end. Additionally, pre-provision net operating revenue increased to 1.61% from 1.52% last quarter and from 1.13% year-over-year."

"Our credit quality remains sound and stable, with nonperforming assets at just 0.28% and annualized net charge-offs below 0.20%. Noninterest income continues to build, operating efficiency is improving, and capital ratios remain strong with the Company's total risk-based capital ratio at 13.88% and a tangible common equity ratio of 8.36%."

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "To date, we've built a strong, high-performing franchise. Looking ahead, we're maintaining a clear focus on our strategic priorities, driving profitable growth, and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on December 1, 2025, to common stockholders of record on November 14, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 1, 2025 to holders of record on November 14, 2025.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $103.2 million, an increase of $23.3 million, or 29.3%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a 5 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.11% from 3.06%, and a 25.8% increase in average interest earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 12 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits. The decrease in average costs of deposits was partially offset by increases in the cost of subordinated debentures and borrowings. The Company redeemed $75 million of subordinated debentures with a rate of 9.92% on September 15, 2025. The net interest margin for the third quarter was negatively impacted by the outstanding subordinated debentures and by excess cash balances, due to merger-related re-positioning.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased $41.4 million, or 67.2%, from the third quarter of 2024, due to a 44 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.11% from 2.67%, and a 43.1% increase in average interest earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 70 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of subordinated debt.

Noninterest income was $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company realized a $6.6 million one-time benefit related to the ERTC, a federal program under the CARES Act intended to encourage employee retention during the COVID19 pandemic. Additionally, the Company also recognized a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. The gain resulted from freezing the FLIC defined benefit pension plan on September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of these two non-recurring items, noninterest income increased $4.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter. The increases were due to a $1.3 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $1.3 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, a $0.8 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.7 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale (primarily SBA loans). The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. Excluding the aforementioned ERTC and defined pension plan curtailment gain, noninterest income increased by $4.6 million during the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increases were due to a $2.0 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, a $1.2 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.8 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.5 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale (primarily SBA loans). The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Noninterest expenses were $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, $73.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease of $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $28.8 million decrease in merger expenses, which was partially offset by a $7.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $1.6 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses and a $1.0 million restructuring and exit charge. The $20.0 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $9.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $2.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses and a $1.2 million increase in merger expenses. The variances from the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2024 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Income tax expense (benefit) was $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, $(5.0) million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 28.4%, (19.7)% and 26.0% for the third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively. The variances in expense and rates for these periods were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. For 2026, our effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 28.0%, reflecting statutory rates for metropolitan New York City, book/tax permanent differences, organizational structure and investment tax credits.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Included in the provision for the second quarter of 2025 was a $27.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the FLIC merger. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $39.7 million as of September 30, 2025, $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to the work out of three CRE relationships totaling $22.0 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28% as of September 30, 2025, 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.53% as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.35%, 0.69% and 0.63%, as of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.18% for the third quarter of 2025, 0.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.38%, 1.00% and 1.02% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio increased $73.8 million to $156.5 million, compared to $82.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the FLIC merger: $43.3 million of allowance recorded through goodwill related to the purchased credit-deteriorated loans and $27.4 million reflecting the initial provision for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 394.5% as of September 30, 2025, 144.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 160.8% as of September 30, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.59% as of September 30, 2025, down from 2.68% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 2.23% as of September 30, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.08% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2025, up from 0.04% as of December 31, 2024 and down from 0.16% as of September 30, 2024.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company's total assets were $14.0 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $9.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $11.3 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $11.4 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets, loans receivable and total deposits were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in common stock of $270.8 million, which represented the fair value stock consideration issued for the FLIC merger, an increase in retained earnings of $13.5 million, and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $10.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.36% and $22.85, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $278.7 million as of September 30, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 96,990 $ 57,816 $ 61,093 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 445,744 298,672 186,155 Cash and cash equivalents 542,734 356,488 247,248 Investment securities 1,252,202 612,847 646,713 Equity securities 20,133 20,092 20,399 Loans held-for-sale - 743 - Loans receivable 11,303,636 8,274,810 8,111,976 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 156,499 82,685 82,494 Net loans receivable 11,147,137 8,192,125 8,029,482 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 51,516 40,449 42,772 Bank premises and equipment, net 55,888 28,447 29,068 Accrued interest receivable 60,630 45,498 46,951 Bank owned life insurance 367,767 243,672 242,016 Right of use operating lease assets 29,283 14,489 14,211 Goodwill 215,611 208,372 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 63,119 4,639 4,935 Other assets 217,565 111,739 107,436 Total assets $ 14,023,585 $ 9,879,600 $ 9,639,603 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,513,102 $ 1,422,044 $ 1,262,568 Interest-bearing 8,856,193 6,398,070 6,261,537 Total deposits 11,369,295 7,820,114 7,524,105 Borrowings 833,443 688,064 742,133 Subordinated debentures, net 201,677 79,944 79,818 Operating lease liabilities 33,185 15,498 15,252 Other liabilities 47,641 34,276 38,799 Total liabilities 12,485,241 8,637,896 8,400,107 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 110,927 Common stock 857,765 586,946 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 37,934 36,347 34,995 Retained earnings 644,944 631,446 619,497 Treasury stock (76,116 ) (76,116 ) (76,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,110 ) (47,846 ) (36,753 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,538,344 1,241,704 1,239,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,023,585 $ 9,879,600 $ 9,639,603

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 09/30/25 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 165,937 $ 119,280 $ 413,604 $ 359,513 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 12,033 4,740 24,457 13,757 Tax-exempt 2,014 1,119 4,530 3,394 Dividends 1,081 1,048 2,758 3,390 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,644 4,055 13,179 9,802 Total interest income 187,709 130,242 458,528 389,856 Interest expense Deposits 75,209 63,785 189,440 186,278 Borrowings 10,483 5,570 22,432 20,952 Total interest expense 85,692 69,355 211,872 207,230 Net interest income 102,017 60,887 246,656 182,626 Provision for credit losses 5,500 3,800 44,700 10,300 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 96,517 57,087 201,956 172,326 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,836 1,817 8,412 5,063 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain 3,501 - 3,501 - Employee retention tax credit 6,608 - 6,608 - Income on bank owned life insurance 2,931 2,145 6,602 5,486 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 859 343 1,372 2,126 Net gains on equity securities 1,674 432 2,550 309 Total noninterest income 19,409 4,737 29,045 12,984 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,401 22,957 80,212 67,809 Occupancy and equipment 5,122 2,889 11,280 8,797 FDIC insurance 2,400 1,800 6,200 5,400 Professional and consulting 2,929 2,147 7,893 5,998 Marketing and advertising 771 635 2,206 1,925 Information technology and communications 5,243 4,464 14,639 13,051 Restructuring and exit charges 994 - 994 - Merger expenses 1,898 742 33,963 742 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - 327 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 3,196 297 4,726 939 Other expenses 3,719 2,710 9,187 8,639 Total noninterest expenses 58,673 38,641 171,627 113,300 Income before income tax expense 57,253 23,183 59,374 72,010 Income tax expense 16,277 6,022 18,449 18,588 Net income 40,976 17,161 40,925 53,422 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 4,527 4,527 Net income available to common stockholders $ 39,467 $ 15,652 $ 36,398 $ 48,895 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.41 $ 0.83 $ 1.27 Diluted 0.78 0.41 0.83 1.27

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



As of Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 14,023,585 $ 13,915,738 $ 9,759,255 $ 9,879,600 $ 9,639,603 Loans receivable: Commercial 1,613,421 1,597,590 1,483,392 1,522,308 1,505,743 Commercial real estate 4,310,159 4,285,663 3,356,943 3,384,319 3,261,160 Multifamily 3,420,465 3,348,308 2,490,256 2,506,782 2,482,258 Commercial construction 728,615 681,222 617,593 616,246 616,087 Residential 1,233,305 1,254,646 256,555 249,691 250,249 Consumer 2,166 1,709 1,604 1,136 835 Gross loans 11,308,131 11,169,138 8,206,343 8,280,482 8,116,332 Net deferred loan fees (4,495 ) (4,661 ) (5,209 ) (5,672 ) (4,356 ) Loans receivable 11,303,636 11,164,477 8,201,134 8,274,810 8,111,976 Loans held-for-sale - 1,027 202 743 - Total loans $ 11,303,636 $ 11,165,504 $ 8,201,336 $ 8,275,553 $ 8,111,976 Investment and equity securities $ 1,272,335 $ 1,246,907 $ 655,665 $ 632,939 $ 667,112 Goodwill and other intangible assets 278,730 281,926 212,732 213,011 213,307 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,513,102 $ 2,424,529 $ 1,319,196 $ 1,422,044 $ 1,262,568 Time deposits 2,977,952 3,065,015 2,550,223 2,557,200 2,614,187 Other interest-bearing deposits 5,878,241 5,788,943 3,897,811 3,840,870 3,647,350 Total deposits $ 11,369,295 $ 11,278,487 $ 7,767,230 $ 7,820,114 $ 7,524,105 Borrowings $ 833,443 $ 783,859 $ 613,053 $ 688,064 $ 742,133 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 201,677 276,500 80,071 79,944 79,818 Total stockholders' equity 1,538,344 1,496,431 1,252,939 1,241,704 1,239,496 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 14,050,585 $ 11,108,430 $ 9,748,605 $ 9,563,446 $ 9,742,853 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,583,673 $ 1,486,245 $ 1,488,962 $ 1,487,850 $ 1,485,777 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 7,630,195 6,404,302 5,852,342 5,733,188 5,752,467 Commercial construction 704,170 643,115 610,859 631,022 628,740 Residential 1,241,375 587,118 256,430 250,589 252,975 Consumer 6,747 5,759 5,687 5,204 7,887 Gross loans 11,166,160 9,126,539 8,214,280 8,107,853 8,127,846 Net deferred loan fees (4,418 ) (5,097 ) (5,525 ) (4,727 ) (4,513 ) Loans receivable 11,161,742 9,121,442 8,208,755 8,103,126 8,123,333 Loans held-for-sale 318 352 259 498 83 Total loans $ 11,162,060 $ 9,121,794 $ 8,209,014 $ 8,103,624 $ 8,123,416 Investment and equity securities $ 1,274,000 $ 845,614 $ 655,191 $ 653,988 $ 650,897 Goodwill and other intangible assets 280,814 235,848 212,915 213,205 213,502 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,486,993 $ 1,680,653 $ 1,305,722 $ 1,304,699 $ 1,259,912 Time deposits 3,019,848 2,662,411 2,480,990 2,478,163 2,625,329 Other interest-bearing deposits 5,889,230 4,463,648 3,888,131 3,838,575 3,747,427 Total deposits $ 11,396,071 $ 8,806,712 $ 7,674,843 $ 7,621,437 $ 7,632,668 Borrowings $ 783,994 $ 723,303 $ 686,391 $ 648,300 $ 717,586 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 263,511 170,802 79,988 79,862 79,735 Total stockholders' equity 1,513,892 1,344,254 1,254,373 1,241,738 1,234,724 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 102,017 $ 78,883 $ 65,756 $ 64,711 $ 60,887 Provision for credit losses 5,500 35,700 3,500 3,500 3,800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 96,517 43,183 62,256 61,211 57,087 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,836 2,570 2,006 1,798 1,817 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain 3,501 - - - - Employee retention tax credit 6,608 - - - - Income on bank owned life insurance 2,931 2,087 1,584 1,656 2,145 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 859 181 332 597 343 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 1,674 347 529 (307 ) 432 Total noninterest income 19,409 5,185 4,451 3,744 4,737 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,401 25,233 22,578 22,244 22,957 Occupancy and equipment 5,122 3,478 2,680 2,818 2,889 FDIC insurance 2,400 2,000 1,800 1,800 1,800 Professional and consulting 2,929 2,598 2,366 2,449 2,147 Marketing and advertising 771 840 595 495 635 Information technology and communications 5,243 4,792 4,604 4,523 4,464 Restructuring and exit charges 994 - - - - Merger expenses 1,898 30,745 1,320 863 742 Branch closing expenses - - - 477 - Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - 327 - - Amortization of core deposit intangible 3,196 1,251 279 296 297 Other expenses 3,719 2,712 2,756 2,533 2,710 Total noninterest expenses 58,673 73,649 39,305 38,498 38,641 Income (loss) before income tax expense 57,253 (25,281 ) 27,402 26,457 23,183 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,277 (4,988 ) 7,160 6,086 6,022 Net income (loss) 40,976 (20,293 ) 20,242 20,371 17,161 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 39,467 $ (21,802 ) $ 18,733 $ 18,862 $ 15,652 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 50,462,030 42,173,758 38,511,237 38,519,581 38,525,484 Diluted EPS $ 0.78 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.41 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income: Net income (loss) $ 40,976 $ (20,293 ) $ 20,242 $ 20,371 $ 17,161 Restructuring and exit charges 994 - - - - Merger expenses 1,898 30,745 1,320 863 742 Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends - 3,000 - - - Initial provision for credit losses related to merger - 27,418 - - - Branch closing expenses - - - 477 - Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - 327 - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 3,196 1,251 279 296 297 Net (gains) losses on equity securities (1,674 ) (347 ) (529 ) 307 (432 ) Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain (3,501 ) - - - - Employee retention tax credit (6,608 ) - - - - Tax impact of adjustments 1,737 (17,168 ) (420 ) (585 ) (171 ) Operating net income $ 37,018 $ 24,606 $ 21,219 $ 21,729 $ 17,597 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 35,509 $ 23,097 $ 19,710 $ 20,220 $ 16,088 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 14,050,585 $ 11,108,430 $ 9,748,605 $ 9,563,446 $ 9,742,853 Return on avg. assets 1.16 % (0.73 ) % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.70 % Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.05 0.89 0.88 0.90 0.72 Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(3) 1.61 1.52 1.34 1.31 1.13 (1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(2)Operating net income divided by average assets.

(3)Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger charges, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,513,892 $ 1,344,254 $ 1,254,373 $ 1,241,738 $ 1,234,724 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Average common equity $ 1,402,965 $ 1,233,327 $ 1,143,446 $ 1,130,811 $ 1,123,797 Less: average intangible assets (280,814 ) (235,848 ) (212,915 ) (213,205 ) (213,502 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,122,151 $ 997,479 $ 930,531 $ 917,606 $ 910,295 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.16 % (7.09 ) % 6.64 % 6.64 % 5.54 % Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP)(4) 10.04 7.51 6.99 7.11 5.70 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(5) 14.74 (8.42 ) 8.25 8.27 6.93 Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(6) 12.55 9.29 8.59 8.77 7.03 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 58,673 $ 73,649 $ 39,305 $ 38,498 $ 38,641 Restructuring and exit charges (994 ) - - - - Merger expenses (1,898 ) (30,745 ) (1,320 ) (863 ) (742 ) Branch closing expenses - - - (477 ) - Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge - - (327 ) - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles (3,196 ) (1,251 ) (279 ) (296 ) (297 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 52,585 $ 41,653 $ 37,379 $ 36,862 $ 37,602 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 103,155 $ 79,810 $ 66,580 $ 65,593 $ 61,710 Noninterest income 19,409 5,185 4,451 3,744 4,737 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain (3,501 ) - - - - Employee retention tax credit (6,608 ) - - - - Net (gains) losses on equity securities (1,674 ) (347 ) (529 ) 307 (432 ) Operating revenue $ 110,781 $ 84,648 $ 70,502 $ 69,644 $ 66,015 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(7) 47.5 % 49.2 % 53.0 % 52.9 % 57.0 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 13,172,443 $ 10,468,589 $ 9,224,712 $ 9,117,201 $ 9,206,038 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 103,155 $ 79,810 $ 66,580 $ 65,593 $ 61,710 Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.93 % 2.86 % 2.67 % (4)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.

(5)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.

(6)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.

(7)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.

As of Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity $ 1,538,344 $ 1,496,431 $ 1,252,939 $ 1,241,704 $ 1,239,496 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Common equity $ 1,427,417 $ 1,385,504 $ 1,142,012 $ 1,130,777 $ 1,128,569 Less: intangible assets (278,730 ) (281,926 ) (212,732 ) (213,011 ) (213,307 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,148,687 $ 1,103,578 $ 929,280 $ 917,766 $ 915,262 Total assets $ 14,023,585 $ 13,915,738 $ 9,759,255 $ 9,879,600 $ 9,639,603 Less: intangible assets (278,730 ) (281,926 ) (212,732 ) (213,011 ) (213,307 ) Tangible assets $ 13,744,855 $ 13,633,812 $ 9,546,523 $ 9,666,589 $ 9,426,296 Common shares outstanding 50,273,089 50,270,162 38,469,975 38,370,317 38,368,217 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 10.18 % 9.96 % 11.70 % 11.45 % 11.71 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(8) 8.36 8.09 9.73 9.49 9.71 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.35 % 11.58 % 11.33 % 11.33 % 11.10 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.17 10.04 11.14 10.97 11.07 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.17 11.06 12.46 12.29 12.42 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.88 14.35 14.29 14.11 14.29 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.35 % 12.81 % 11.67 % 11.66 % 11.43 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.37 12.22 12.82 12.63 12.79 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.37 12.22 12.82 12.63 12.79 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.38 13.24 13.79 13.60 13.77 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 28.39 $ 27.56 $ 29.69 $ 29.47 $ 29.41 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(9) 22.85 21.95 24.16 23.92 23.85 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries): Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 5,173 $ 5,039 $ 3,555 $ 3,363 $ 3,559 Recoveries (38 ) (118 ) (155 ) (29 ) (53 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 5,135 $ 4,921 $ 3,400 $ 3,334 $ 3,506 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 39,671 $ 39,228 $ 49,860 $ 57,310 $ 51,300 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 39,671 $ 39,228 $ 49,860 $ 57,310 $ 51,300 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 156,499 $ 156,190 $ 82,403 $ 82,685 $ 82,494 Less: nonaccretable credit marks 43,336 43,336 173 173 173 ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks $ 113,163 $ 112,854 $ 82,230 $ 82,512 $ 82,321 Loans receivable 11,303,636 11,164,477 8,201,134 8,274,810 8,111,976 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.69 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.28 0.28 0.51 0.58 0.53 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.38 1.40 1.00 1.00 1.02 ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks as a % of loans receivable 1.00 1.01 1.00 1.00 1.01 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 394.5 398.2 165.3 144.3 160.8 (8)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets

(9)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(dollars in thousands)

