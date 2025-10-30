Saia, Inc.: Saia Reports Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2025 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.22 compared to $3.46 in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding a net gain on real estate recorded in the third quarter of 2025, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the quarter were $2.81.

Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue was $839.6 million, a 0.3% decrease

Operating income was $118.6 million, a 5.2% decrease

Excluding a net gain on real estate, adjusted operating income 1 was $104.1 million, a 16.8% decrease

was $104.1 million, a 16.8% decrease Operating ratio of 85.9% and adjusted operating ratio 1 of 87.6% compared to 85.1%

of 87.6% compared to 85.1% LTL shipments per workday decreased 1.9%

LTL tonnage per workday decreased 1.5%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 0.1%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 0.3%

Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, "I was pleased with our team's ability to focus on what was within our control throughout the quarter. We remain intently focused on the customer, while at the same time maintaining cost management and improving core execution."

"We saw continued benefits from our ongoing investments in technology and network optimization efforts. These initiatives continued to drive improved efficiency across our national footprint, while also enhancing the customer experience. Our national footprint will continue to scale moving forward, aligning with our long term strategy of getting closer to the customer, providing unique solutions to meet their needs and getting more opportunities as a result of these investments."

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, "We continue to experience volume and revenue growth in our ramping markets, and we are pleased with the progress of our 2024 terminal openings, many of which have just completed their first year of operations. Customers continue to see the value of our expanded network, and our customer first focus puts us in a great position to provide unique solutions across all markets for years to come."

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter of 2025 with $35.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $219.2 million, which compares to $14.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $191.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Net capital expenditures were $446.1 million during the first nine months of 2025, compared to $873.2 million in net capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2024. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $550 million to $600 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-890-5317 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases . A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 30, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #5795490.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "believe," "should," "potential" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers' compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) changes in U.S. trade policy and the impact of tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



1 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation:

From time to time we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These include "adjusted" total operating expenses, "adjusted" operating income, "adjusted" diluted earnings per share, and "adjusted" operating ratio. The Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

A gain from the sale of a terminal of $16.4 million and a loss on real estate impairment of $1.9 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2025. This resulted in a decrease in operating expenses and an increase in operating income of $14.5 million, an increase in diluted earnings per share of $0.41 and an improvement of 170 basis points in the operating ratio for the third quarter. The terminal sale occurred as the result of management's efforts towards expanding door count by replacing a smaller facility with a larger facility better positioned to successfully support the Company's overall strategy. The impairment loss came as a result of management's continued assessment of the recoverability of property and equipment.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Certain GAAP and Non-GAAP Statement of Operations Items, Ratios and Operating Data For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data, operating ratio and cost per shipment) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 721,034 $ 716,932 $ 2,156,157 $ 2,039,446 Add: Net total operating expense impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal and Impairment of Real Estate 14,503 - 14,503 - Adjusted total operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 735,537 $ 716,932 $ 2,170,660 $ 2,039,446 Operating Income (GAAP) $ 118,610 $ 125,171 $ 288,177 $ 380,676 Less: Net Operating Income impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal and Impairment of Real Estate (14,503 ) - (14,503 ) - Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 104,107 $ 125,171 $ 273,674 $ 380,676 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.22 $ 3.46 $ 7.75 $ 10.68 Less: Net Diluted earnings per share impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal and Impairment of Real Estate (0.41 ) - (0.41 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.81 $ 3.46 $ 7.34 $ 10.68 Operating Ratio (1) 85.9 % 85.1 % 88.2 % 84.3 % Add: Net Operating Ratio impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal and Impairment of Real Estate 1.7 % - 0.6 % - Adjusted operating ratio 87.6 % 85.1 % 88.8 % 84.3 % Cost per shipment (2) $ 309.06 $ 301.36 $ 318.77 $ 299.32 Add: Net cost per shipment impact of Gain on Real Estate Disposal and Impairment of Real Estate 6.22 - 2.14 - Adjusted cost per shipment $ 315.28 $ 301.36 $ 320.91 $ 299.32

(1 ) Operating Ratio is total operating expenses divided by operating revenue, using the underlying unrounded amounts. (2 ) Cost per shipment is total operating expenses divided by shipments.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc. Matthew Batteh Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investors@saia.com

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,500 $ 19,473 Accounts receivable, net 365,343 322,991 Prepaid expenses and other 96,151 93,305 Total current assets 496,994 435,769 Property and Equipment: Cost 4,181,930 3,790,069 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,368,123 1,233,134 Net property and equipment 2,813,807 2,556,935 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 138,845 126,828 Other Assets 51,314 47,325 Total assets $ 3,500,960 $ 3,166,857 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 112,534 $ 114,560 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 72,318 49,953 Other current liabilities 82,852 81,162 Current portion of long-term debt 1,199 5,313 Current portion of operating lease liability 27,001 27,372 Total current liabilities 295,904 278,360 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 218,000 194,981 Operating lease liability, less current portion 102,175 96,798 Deferred income taxes 287,123 219,062 Claims, insurance and other 71,731 66,385 Total other liabilities 679,029 577,226 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 303,268 295,106 Deferred compensation trust (8,904 ) (7,981 ) Retained earnings 2,231,636 2,024,119 Total stockholders' equity 2,526,027 2,311,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,500,960 $ 3,166,857

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenue $ 839,644 $ 842,103 $ 2,444,334 $ 2,420,122 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 401,058 398,134 1,181,289 1,112,087 Purchased transportation 59,329 65,584 176,877 179,138 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 165,727 158,733 494,032 475,935 Operating taxes and licenses 20,867 19,942 63,318 59,401 Claims and insurance 23,614 19,274 67,985 55,565 Depreciation and amortization 64,037 54,656 185,626 156,041 Other operating, net (13,598 ) 609 (12,970 ) 1,279 Total operating expenses 721,034 716,932 2,156,157 2,039,446 Operating Income 118,610 125,171 288,177 380,676 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 4,483 2,997 13,510 5,951 Interest income (44 ) (45 ) (117 ) (910 ) Other, net (654 ) (460 ) (1,170 ) (1,574 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 3,785 2,492 12,223 3,467 Income Before Income Taxes 114,825 122,679 275,954 377,209 Income Tax Provision 28,509 29,931 68,437 91,247 Net Income $ 86,316 $ 92,748 $ 207,517 $ 285,962 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,745 26,695 26,735 26,686 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,790 26,789 26,784 26,785 Basic earnings per share $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ 7.76 $ 10.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.22 $ 3.46 $ 7.75 $ 10.68

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 457,665 $ 418,963 Net cash provided by operating activities 457,665 418,963 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (467,814 ) (875,302 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 21,736 2,079 Other (8,394 ) 4,999 Net cash used in investing activities (454,472 ) (868,224 ) Financing Activities: Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net 24,000 83,000 Borrowing of private shelf agreement - 100,000 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,463 2,033 Shares withheld for taxes (8,534 ) (8,820 ) Other financing activity (5,095 ) (8,762 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,834 167,451 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,027 (281,810 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 19,473 296,215 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 35,500 $ 14,405