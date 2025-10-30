Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Inaugural Appointment of Renowned Medical Oncologist, Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and inaugural appointment of Dr. Sara Hurvitz.

"The formation of our SAB marks an important step in advancing Akari's scientific and clinical strategy, and we are honored to welcome Dr. Sara Hurvitz as its inaugural member," commented Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics. "In addition to her wealth of knowledge around ADCs, Dr. Hurvitz brings exceptional clinical expertise in the management of cancers across all stages of disease, with a focus on neoadjuvant treatments, targeted therapies for HER2-positive, estrogen receptor-positive, and triple-negative breast cancers, as well as immune-based approaches. Her deep understanding of both established and emerging treatment paradigms will be invaluable as we continue to develop and position our pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical needs in oncology. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to drive the development of novel first-in-class immuno-oncology ADCs forward."

Dr. Hurvitz added, "I am delighted to join Akari's Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to advancing innovative, targeted treatment options for patients with cancer. I believe there is tremendous opportunity to build on scientific progress and address areas where patients still face limited options with the hope of meaningfully improving patient outcomes. Throughout my career, I've witnessed the transformative impact of ADCs in oncology, particularly in breast cancer where targeted delivery has reshaped therapeutic outcomes. I am encouraged by the preclinical data Akari has demonstrated to date and look forward to helping guide the scientific direction and clinical development of its programs as they move toward the next generation of cancer treatments."





Dr. Sara Hurvitz is an internationally recognized expert in oncology and a pioneer in the clinical development of ADCs and other targeted therapies for breast cancer. Additionally, as a leader in clinical and laboratory-based oncology research, she has led numerous global clinical trials spanning all phases of development and has been instrumental in advancing ADCs and immune-based treatments that have redefined standards of care in breast cancer.

Dr. Hurvitz currently serves as Professor of Medicine and Division Head of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and as the Senior Vice President of the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. She previously directed the breast oncology program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she joined the faculty in 2006, and co-directed the Santa Monica-UCLA Outpatient Oncology Practice. She also formerly served as the medical director of the clinical research unit for UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Over her distinguished career, Dr. Hurvitz has won numerous awards, among them the Marni Levine Memorial Breast Cancer Research Award 2008 through 2015 and the European Society of Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Award in 2023. She has an active clinical practice specializing in the treatment of women with breast cancer and continues to be involved in designing, implementing, and leading multiple national and international clinical trials testing new targeted therapies.

Dr. Hurvitz earned her MD from the University of Southern California. She served an internship/residency at UCLA, was Chief Resident of internal medicine, and completed a hematology-oncology fellowship at UCLA in 2006. Dr. Hurvitz received board certification in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Association for Cancer Research and the European Society of Medical Oncology.

The Company continues to expand its current ADC pipeline to encompass multiple targets, such as AKTX-101 (Trop2 ADC with PH1 payload), as well as future programs (AKTX-102, undisclosed target with PH1 payload).

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company plans to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

