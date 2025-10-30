ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Reports Approximately 97% Pro Forma Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Including JUICE

Miami, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) ("ONAR"), a technology-enabled marketing holding company, today reported that pro forma consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025, assuming ownership of JUICE for the full quarter, was approximately $1.67 million, compared with approximately $0.85 million representing what ONAR's revenue would have been without JUICE for the same period. This represents an increase of approximately 97% on a pro forma basis.

"JUICE's integration is advancing in line with our plan," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "While these figures are non-GAAP and unaudited, they illustrate how our acquisition strategy is designed to scale revenue across ONAR's operating network."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Illustrative Pro Forma Information

Pro Forma Revenue (Non-GAAP): The figure of ~$1.67 million reflects ONAR's internally prepared estimate of consolidated revenue as if JUICE had been owned for the entire Q3 2025 ("Pro Forma" meaning management-prepared, non-GAAP, illustrative data assuming JUICE was owned for the entire quarter).





The figure of ~$1.67 million reflects ONAR's internally prepared estimate of consolidated revenue as if JUICE had been owned for the entire Q3 2025 ("Pro Forma" meaning management-prepared, non-GAAP, illustrative data assuming JUICE was owned for the entire quarter). Standalone (Without JUICE): The figure of ~$0.85 million reflects ONAR's internally prepared estimate of revenue excluding JUICE for Q3 2025.





The figure of ~$0.85 million reflects ONAR's internally prepared estimate of revenue excluding JUICE for Q3 2025. Status: These figures are unaudited, non-GAAP, and based on management estimates and internal data available as of the date of this release, prepared for illustrative purposes only. They do not reflect purchase accounting, integration costs, policy harmonization, or other adjustments that would be required under U.S. GAAP for pro forma presentations under Article 11 of Regulation S-X.





These figures are unaudited, non-GAAP, and based on management estimates and internal data available as of the date of this release, prepared for illustrative purposes only. They do not reflect purchase accounting, integration costs, policy harmonization, or other adjustments that would be required under U.S. GAAP for pro forma presentations under Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Comparability: These figures may differ materially from GAAP results and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP information, nor do they reflect what ONAR's results would have been had the JUICE acquisition occurred at the beginning of the period.





These figures may differ materially from GAAP results and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP information, nor do they reflect what ONAR's results would have been had the JUICE acquisition occurred at the beginning of the period. Reconciliation: A quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort, as it would require, among other items, purchase accounting adjustments, policy alignment, and integration cost estimates that are not currently practicable to produce with sufficient accuracy. ONAR expects to report GAAP results for Q3 2025 separately in due course. ONAR's GAAP-based financial statements, once filed, should be considered the authoritative source of its financial results.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a technology-enabled marketing holding company. The company buys and builds specialist marketing agencies at fair, private-market prices and integrates them into a single AI-enabled operating system so they run better together. The goal is simple: stronger margins and more dependable earnings. ONAR is currently focused on two areas: performance marketing with its agency JUICE and healthcare marketing with its agency Of Kos. The company earns revenue from subscription fees and pay-as-you-go technology fees. A veteran, independent board oversees the company. ONAR is pursuing additional agency and marketing-technology acquisitions that fit its playbook. Additionally, the company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding integration progress, expected benefits of acquisitions, strategy, and future financial or operating results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, integration risks, client retention, market conditions, access to capital, and other risks described in ONAR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This release also includes non-GAAP financial information and pro forma figures prepared for illustrative purposes only. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP information. As noted above, reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort given the illustrative nature of the information and the variability of the necessary adjustments. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

No Offer or Solicitation. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com