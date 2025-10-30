First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results Driven by Loan and Deposit Growth

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025 include:

Total assets ended the third quarter of 2025 at $486 million , up $53 million since year end 2024.

ended the third quarter of 2025 at , up $53 million since year end 2024. Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2025 at $390 million, up $39 million since year end 2024.

ended the third quarter of 2025 at up $39 million since year end 2024. Total loans ended the third quarter of 2025 at $320 million, up $43 million from year end 2024.

ended the third quarter of 2025 at up $43 million from year end 2024. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the third quarter with a healthy capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.74% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.16% .

. As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52 million , including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024.

, including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on September 30, 2025, totaled $163 million.



For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $853 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand in Q2 2025 and $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $607 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $2.04 million and net income of $1.45 million.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.98% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

"We are pleased with our third-quarter performance, marked by continued organic growth, stable credit quality, and ongoing improvement in profitability," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. "We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable results, uphold disciplined risk management, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

"First Pacific Bank delivered another solid quarter, marked by strong loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and strengthening profitability. These results reflect our disciplined approach to risk and expense management, as well as our long-term commitment to building lasting relationships with our clients. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering tailored financial solutions that support the diverse and evolving needs of Southern California businesses," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,361,215 $ 8,336,307 $ 8,042,164 $ 4,708,926 $ 23,584,084 Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 47,580,000 43,670,000 39,250,000 36,290,000 25,520,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 51,941,215 52,006,307 47,292,164 40,998,926 49,104,084 Debt securities (AFS) 1,756,875 1,791,113 1,859,740 1,866,022 3,041,852 Debt securities (HTM) 96,991,887 98,052,199 99,099,346 100,257,560 101,260,391 Total debt securities 98,748,762 99,843,312 100,959,086 102,123,582 104,302,243 Construction & land development 27,728,045 26,181,088 25,245,823 23,320,351 23,067,204 1-4 Family residential 71,298,162 68,065,742 63,536,698 58,588,090 58,082,570 Multifamily residential 30,456,673 30,570,654 30,452,183 28,561,276 28,966,811 Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 116,977,598 120,672,305 105,299,777 100,066,570 99,715,860 Commercial & industrial 68,930,751 62,021,304 64,956,570 62,322,690 57,342,017 Consumer & Other 4,555,112 4,378,029 4,572,607 4,525,108 780,639 Total loans 319,946,341 311,889,122 294,063,658 277,384,085 267,955,101 Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,141,203 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,109,975 ) Total loans, net 316,805,138 308,709,485 290,884,021 274,204,448 264,845,126 Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,277,724 2,918,754 2,822,403 1,328,964 1,452,886 Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,200,762 1,202,582 1,259,139 1,273,134 1,287,129 Bank owned life insurance 5,378,503 5,347,738 5,317,491 5,287,738 5,257,550 Accrued interest and other assets 8,585,760 7,650,569 7,703,693 7,755,355 7,505,380 Total Assets $ 485,937,864 $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 134,783,120 $ 138,110,569 $ 143,205,484 $ 131,515,568 $ 129,473,091 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 26,611,844 24,968,600 39,203,360 28,454,639 24,660,000 Money market and savings 186,610,551 178,569,935 162,563,677 146,423,126 143,270,628 Time deposits 41,519,108 35,936,500 44,568,676 44,302,867 44,388,137 Total deposits 389,524,623 377,585,604 389,541,197 350,696,200 341,791,856 Borrowings 50,000,000 55,000,000 23,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,211,202 4,705,376 3,952,095 3,122,902 3,430,132 Total liabilities 444,735,825 437,290,980 416,493,292 393,819,102 395,221,988 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock and APIC 37,701,986 37,552,889 37,389,068 37,272,567 37,117,627 Retained earnings 4,104,143 3,497,084 3,043,502 2,650,877 2,151,305 Accum other comprehensive income (604,090 ) (662,206 ) (687,865 ) (770,399 ) (736,522 ) Total shareholders' equity 41,202,039 40,387,767 39,744,705 39,153,045 38,532,410 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 485,937,864 $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398

First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 5,478,759 $ 5,056,534 $ 4,788,107 $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 Debt securities 456,576 464,333 462,472 484,507 499,269 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 333,642 413,487 339,864 419,597 450,166 Total interest income 6,268,977 5,934,354 5,590,443 5,718,232 5,766,609 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,766,021 1,897,025 1,812,760 1,777,350 1,790,579 Borrowings 393,330 127,359 219,832 332,375 444,251 Total interest expense 2,159,351 2,024,384 2,032,592 2,109,725 2,234,830 Net interest income 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,779 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision 4,109,626 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,779 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 114,633 87,059 122,610 119,170 106,632 Sublease income - - 45,222 - 53,975 Gains (losses) on sale of assets 29,966 - - - 15,335 Gains on early payoff of debt - - - 54,125 - Total noninterest income 144,599 87,059 167,832 173,295 175,942 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 2,114,900 2,227,827 2,119,302 1,984,774 2,154,290 Occupancy and equipment 279,715 277,107 259,480 258,181 374,068 Other expense 1,006,318 857,837 797,261 836,691 834,283 Total noninterest expense 3,400,933 3,362,771 3,176,043 3,079,646 3,362,641 Income before income tax expense 853,292 634,258 549,640 702,156 345,080 Income tax expense 246,232 180,677 157,015 202,586 96,563 Net Income $ 607,060 $ 453,581 $ 392,625 $ 499,570 $ 248,517 Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851

First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 15,323,400 $ 14,173,553 Investment securities 1,383,380 1,557,738 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,086,993 1,433,873 Total interest income 17,793,773 17,165,164 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,475,805 5,223,731 Borrowings 740,521 1,476,239 Total interest expense 6,216,326 6,699,970 Net interest income 11,577,447 10,465,194 Provision for credit losses - - Net interest income after provision 11,577,447 10,465,194 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 324,302 311,456 Sublease income 45,222 160,817 Gains (losses) on sale of assets 29,966 15,335 Gains on early payoff of debt - 144,325 Total noninterest income 399,490 631,933 NON INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,462,029 6,515,450 Occupancy and equipment 816,302 1,106,580 Other expense 2,661,416 2,635,686 Total noninterest expense 9,939,747 10,257,716 Income before income tax expense 2,037,190 839,411 Income tax expense 583,924 231,368 Net Income $ 1,453,266 $ 608,043 Earnings per share basic (YTD) $ 0.34 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,336,901 4,286,467