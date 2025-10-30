Red Cat Holdings, Inc.: Red Cat's FANG FPV Drone for Defense and Security Operations Receives Blue UAS Cleared List Certification

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ?(Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that its FANG FPV drone system has been officially added to the Department of War's Blue UAS Cleared List.

This designation affirms that the complete FANG system, previously pending inclusion, meets the Pentagon's highest standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational trustworthiness. With full certification, the system is now eligible for streamlined acquisition by the Department of War and other federal agencies, with no need for additional cybersecurity approvals or sourcing waivers.

"Blue UAS certification of our full system marks the next phase for FANG," said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. "This not only validates our hardware and engineering, but it also makes it easier for defense and security customers to move fast and confidently with a fully approved, low-cost, American-made FPV drone. We're proud to deliver a platform that meets the highest standards and is ready to scale where and when it's needed."

A New Era for FPV Drones

Blue UAS certification confirms that FANG meets the Department of War's highest standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational trustworthiness. It ensures full NDAA Section 848 compliance and allows the DoW and other agencies to acquire the system without waivers or additional approvals.

Working through a U.S. military lab, Red Cat secured one of the first FPV components accepted into the Blue UAS Framework through partner UMAC. With four UMAC components integrated, the full FANG system is now certified and listed, giving users a compliant, government-cleared platform available as a complete system or modular DIY kit.

Availability

The FANG F7 is available for direct purchase or through approved government procurement channels. Additional models in the FANG line are under development and will build on this foundation with extended capabilities while maintaining full compliance with DoW procurement requirements. Learn more at: https://redcat.red/fang

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

