Thermon Group Holdings Inc.: Thermon Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call - November 6, 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Cerovski, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Thermon is a diversified industrial technology company and a global leader in industrial process heating, temperature maintenance, environmental monitoring, and temporary power distribution solutions. We deliver engineered solutions that enhance operational awareness, safety, reliability, and efficiency to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

(512) 690-0600

Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

