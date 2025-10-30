Vituity: MOOV Expands to Los Angeles With Acquisition of RenewMe

Physician-led wellness brand brings its evidence-based longevity and recovery model to downtown LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / MOOV, a physician-led wellness studio focused on longevity, recovery, and aesthetics, today announced its expansion into Los Angeles through the acquisition of RenewMe IV Therapy & Medspa, a leading downtown provider of IV therapy, aesthetics, and rejuvenation services. The new location, currently operating as RenewMe, is part of MOOV and marks MOOV's second California location, strengthening its mission to help people move, feel, and live better through evidence-based, physician-guided wellness.

RenewMe has built a loyal clientele in Los Angeles through its IV Vitamin Therapy, aesthetics, and restorative treatment services, which closely align with MOOV's integrated approach to wellness. By joining the MOOV family, RenewMe clients will gain access to an expanded menu of longevity and aesthetic treatments, as well as MOOV's membership-based model, which promotes continuous health optimization.

"RenewMe Medspa has established an exceptional reputation for IV therapy and client care," said David Jones, MD, a Vituity partner and physician at RenewMe. "Becoming part of MOOV allows us to offer our patients a more holistic path to wellness, backed by the same physician-led expertise that defines Vituity's approach to care."

MOOV was founded in 2023 by physicians from Vituity, a national multispecialty physician-owned and led partnership. Currently, MOOV operates from 8 locations and is rapidly expanding into new communities nationwide.

"Los Angeles is the natural next step for MOOV," said Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, CEO of Vituity."It's a city where wellness is a way of life, and we're excited to bring our model of physician-guided, personalized longevity care to this vibrant community."

The Los Angeles location will continue to operate in its current downtown studio while undergoing design and service enhancements that reflect the MOOV brand. Clients can expect the same trusted staff and services, with new offerings and memberships launching later this year.

