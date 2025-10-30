WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / For the fifth year in a row, Ardent and its parent company, Mission1st Group, have been awarded the 2025 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Platinum Medallion is the highest level of recognition awarded to employers for their exceptional efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans.

Ardent, a Member of Mission1st, Earns Prestigious 2025 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award



As a medium-sized employer (maintaining between 51-499 employees), Ardent and Mission1st Group met the stringent criteria for the Platinum Award, demonstrating a superior dedication to supporting former service members.

The criteria for the Platinum Medallion include measures such as the percentage of new hires who are veterans, the retention rate of veteran employees, and the overall percentage of veterans in the workforce. Additionally, recipients must demonstrate a commitment through: providing an employee veteran organization or resource group for coaching and mentoring new veteran hires; offering programs that enhance the leadership skills of veteran employees; implementing initiatives to support the hiring, training, and retention of veterans; ensuring sufficient compensation for employees serving on active duty in the National Guard or Reserve; and providing a tuition assistance program to support postsecondary education.

"This award is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of our commitment to the men and women who have served our country," said Richard Zareck II, President and CEO of Mission1st Group. "As a veteran-owned company, hiring those who have served with their unique skills, leadership abilities, and dedication are invaluable to the mission-critical work we do. We don't just hire veterans; we invest in their long-term professional growth and integration into our workforce."

About Ardent

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium. For media inquiries, please contact: public.relations@ardentmc.com.

