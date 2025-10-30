CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Hire of Matt Schoolfield, Divisional Sales Manager

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Schoolfield. With more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, Schoolfield will lead sales growth and team development across the Southeast region.

A North Carolina native, Schoolfield began his mortgage career in 1999 as a loan officer before advancing into senior leadership roles at several national lenders. He served as Carolinas District Manager at Prospect Mortgage, followed by more than a decade at Movement Mortgage as Southeast Regional Director and later Divisional Leader - where he built and led a $9 billion division - and most recently served as Division Leader at Summit Funding, Inc.

Known for his hands-on leadership style and dedication to empowering others, Schoolfield has built a reputation for cultivating top-performing teams and creating meaningful, lasting impacts on both clients and colleagues. His focus on equipping loan originators with the tools, resources, and vision to deliver seamless home buying experiences aligns perfectly with CMG's mission of fostering confident, informed homeowners.

"My experience in this industry over the past couple decades has informed me of the difference between a company that talks about growth and one that is committed to it," said Schoolfield. "CMG's vision, culture, and momentum stood out - so do the results. I'm excited to help build on that foundation - developing teams that see more, think bigger, and make a lasting impact for each other and the families they serve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Schoolfield to our CMG family as our new Divisional Manager," added Tammy Turner, Senior Vice President. "His extensive experience in the mortgage industry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable as we focus on expanding our presence in the Southeast. I am excited about the vision he has for our growth and look forward to achieving great things together."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.orghttp://www.cmghomeloans.com)

